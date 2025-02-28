Amazon weekend sale is live from $6 — 31 deals I'd add to my cart on apparel, OLED TVs, laptops and more

Amazon's weekend sale is back in action! The deals are especially good this weekend with a ton of discounts on everything from mattresses and bedding to appliances and TVs.

Sure, OLED TVs are popular, but if your TV sits in a bright room, you'll want a QLED. The best of the bunch is the Samsung 75-inch QN90D Neo QLED TV on sale for $1,797 at Amazon. It's on sale for a massive $700 discount and its lowest price ever. Or, if you want a great pair of active noise canceling headphones on a budget, you can get the 1More SonoFlow SE headphones for $43 at Amazon.

Check out all my favorite Amazon deals this weekend below. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes guide and don't miss my favorite deals from $11 in Best Buy's latest sale.

Editor's Picks

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's pretty rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Ninja Thirsti Bottle: was $34 now $29 at Amazon The Ninja Thirsti bottle comes in a range of colors and two sizes. It features a leak-proof lid that securely screws into place and a sturdy carry handle for travels. Amazon reviewers call it the "perfect water bottle" and praise its attractive and durable stainless steel design.

1More SonoFlow SE: was $54 now $43 at Amazon They may cost less than $55, but the 1More SonoFlow SE are still an incredible pair of headphones. Packing 50-hour battery life, robust sound, great ANC and excellent sound quality, these 'phones delivery pretty much everything you could want for a very low price. In our 1More SonoFlow SE review, we rated them 4/5 stars.

Apple AirTag (four-pack): was $99 now $64 at Amazon Save $35 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these little accessories could prove invaluable.

Asus 15.6" Vivobook Go Laptop: was $229 now $189 at Amazon The Asus Vivobook Go is a good choice if you want a cheap, portable Windows laptop. It features an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display FHD has a 60Hz refresh rate. It's also very portable, weighing 3.46 pounds and measuring 0.71 inches thick.

Oura Ring Gen 3: was $449 now $349 at Amazon The Oura Ring 4 is out now, but the third-generation model is still one of the most popular smart rings out there. The Oura Ring 3 can last up to a week between charges, comes in a circular or flat-topped sign, and in several colors. The embedded sensors track your sleep, monitor your heart rate, and keeps tabs on your activity to create a daily Readiness Score and offer actionable advice on how to boost your recovery and wellbeing.

TVs

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $13 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $13.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Skechers Go Walk High Waisted Mid Calf Legging (Women's): was $44 now from $25 @ Amazon

These Skechers leggings are a great addition to your wardrobe. They're made of Skechers' GO FLEX material that offers 4-way stretch and wicks sweat off your body when you're walking or working out.

Amazon Essentials Fleece Zip-Up Sherpa Jacket (Women's): was $43 now from $31 @ Amazon

This sherpa fleece is perfect to keep warm. It's super-soft and is great as a layer under a coat or just worn as-is. Plus, it comes in a selection of fun colors. Note that prices vary based on your choice of size and color.

Carhartt Super Dux Relaxed Fit Sherpa-Lined Active Jacket (Women's): was $159 now from $95 @ Amazon

Looking for a stylish, high-quality jacket? This option from Carhartt fits the bill. It has a soft sherpa lining and is water repellent, which is great if the weather takes a turn. Check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.

Mattress/bedding

Casper Original Pillow: was $65 now $57 at Amazon The Casper Original pillow uses an innovative pillow in pillow design where the outer layer offers plush comfort while the inner layer provides adaptive support. This unique design means that it perfect for combination sleepers as its neither too firm or too soft. It’s also a great choice for hot sleepers as it has excellent breathability. The down alternative fill, 100% cotton cover and polyester lining all work together to promote airflow, helping to keep you cool all night. Both layers can be machine washed and dried, making it easy to keep the pillow fresh and in good condition.

Laptops

Asus TUF Gaming A16 (2024): was $1,799 now $1,299 at Amazon The Asus TUF Gaming A16 packs some good specs under the hood. This configuration comes in Mecha Gray and is powered by the formidable GPU/CPU pairing of the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (respectively). This 16-inch laptop has a sharp IPS screen with a max refresh rate of 165Hz, making it an ideal option for fans of first-person shooters.

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Headphones

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

Gaming

No Man's Sky: was $29 now $26 at Amazon Once considered among the biggest disappointments in gaming history after a very rocky launch, No Man's Sky is now the ultimate redemption story. Packing more than eight years' worth of free content updates, this sci-fi adventure has become an instant recommendation for wannabe sci-fi explorers. Travel to distant galaxies, discover new lifeforms and trade, fight and survive in an infinite universe.

Another Code: Recollection: was $59 now $48 at Amazon Another Code: Recollection brings a pair of underrated puzzle games from the DS and Wii onto the Nintendo Switch. You'll need to investigate, solve puzzles and experience a touching story on your quest to find protagonist Ashley's missing father.

Kitchen Appliances

Crock-Pot 7 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker: was $49 now $34 at Amazon From soup and chili to a 7-pound roast, this 7-quart slow cooker can help you serve up a delicious meal, dip or appetizer on a weeknight or during your weekend gathering. Its "set it and forget it" feature makes it super helpful to host, since you won't have to hover over the meal the whole time. One-pot cooking also reduces having to do multiple dishes and you can also toss its lid and the removable stoneware in the dish washer.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $99 at Amazon Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.