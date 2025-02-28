Amazon weekend sale is live from $6 — 31 deals I'd add to my cart on apparel, OLED TVs, laptops and more
Here are the Amazon deals that have my eye this weekend
Amazon's weekend sale is back in action! The deals are especially good this weekend with a ton of discounts on everything from mattresses and bedding to appliances and TVs.
Sure, OLED TVs are popular, but if your TV sits in a bright room, you'll want a QLED. The best of the bunch is the Samsung 75-inch QN90D Neo QLED TV on sale for $1,797 at Amazon. It's on sale for a massive $700 discount and its lowest price ever. Or, if you want a great pair of active noise canceling headphones on a budget, you can get the 1More SonoFlow SE headphones for $43 at Amazon.
Check out all my favorite Amazon deals this weekend below. Plus, see our Amazon promo codes guide and don't miss my favorite deals from $11 in Best Buy's latest sale.
Quick Links
- shop the whole Amazon sale
- Carhartt sale: deals from $6
- Skechers Go Walk Mid Calf Legging (Women's): was $44 now from $25
- Ninja Thirsti Tumbler: was $34 now $29
- 1More SonoFlow SE ANC Headphones: was $55 now $43
- Apple AirTag (four-pack): was $99 now $64
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $99
- Laptops: deals from $99
- Oura Ring Gen 3: was $449 now $349
- LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896
- MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399
Editor's Picks
Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
It's pretty rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
The Ninja Thirsti bottle comes in a range of colors and two sizes. It features a leak-proof lid that securely screws into place and a sturdy carry handle for travels. Amazon reviewers call it the "perfect water bottle" and praise its attractive and durable stainless steel design.
They may cost less than $55, but the 1More SonoFlow SE are still an incredible pair of headphones. Packing 50-hour battery life, robust sound, great ANC and excellent sound quality, these 'phones delivery pretty much everything you could want for a very low price. In our 1More SonoFlow SE review, we rated them 4/5 stars.
Save $35 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these little accessories could prove invaluable.
The Asus Vivobook Go is a good choice if you want a cheap, portable Windows laptop. It features an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display FHD has a 60Hz refresh rate. It's also very portable, weighing 3.46 pounds and measuring 0.71 inches thick.
The Oura Ring 4 is out now, but the third-generation model is still one of the most popular smart rings out there. The Oura Ring 3 can last up to a week between charges, comes in a circular or flat-topped sign, and in several colors. The embedded sensors track your sleep, monitor your heart rate, and keeps tabs on your activity to create a daily Readiness Score and offer actionable advice on how to boost your recovery and wellbeing.
Our Samsung QN90D Neo QLED review said this is the best QLED TV you can buy. It's incredibly bright, with gorgeous colors and strong contrast. It's also a great gaming TV, with a quick response time and access to Samsung's Gaming Hub. You also get HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, a 144Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI 2.1 ports. It made our list of the best TVs.
TVs
The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Roku TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.
This is an unbelievable TV deal — especially if you're a fan of Roku's interface. Our Roku Pro Series 4K QLED TV review said this TV delivered "great performance on a budget." It provides strong contrast and brightness, excellent HDR performance and great gaming features, too.
LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's flagship OLED TV and an excellent choice to pair with the PS5 Pro. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looks colorful and dazzlingly bright, which is exactly what you want for video games. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.
42" for $896
48" for $1,096
55" for $1,396
65" for $1,596
77" for $2,496
Apparel
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.
Skechers shoes/apparel: from $13 @ Amazon
Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $13.
Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon
Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.
Skechers Go Walk High Waisted Mid Calf Legging (Women's): was $44 now from $25 @ Amazon
These Skechers leggings are a great addition to your wardrobe. They're made of Skechers' GO FLEX material that offers 4-way stretch and wicks sweat off your body when you're walking or working out.
Amazon Essentials Fleece Zip-Up Sherpa Jacket (Women's): was $43 now from $31 @ Amazon
This sherpa fleece is perfect to keep warm. It's super-soft and is great as a layer under a coat or just worn as-is. Plus, it comes in a selection of fun colors. Note that prices vary based on your choice of size and color.
Carhartt Super Dux Relaxed Fit Sherpa-Lined Active Jacket (Women's): was $159 now from $95 @ Amazon
Looking for a stylish, high-quality jacket? This option from Carhartt fits the bill. It has a soft sherpa lining and is water repellent, which is great if the weather takes a turn. Check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.
Mattress/bedding
The Casper Original pillow uses an innovative pillow in pillow design where the outer layer offers plush comfort while the inner layer provides adaptive support. This unique design means that it perfect for combination sleepers as its neither too firm or too soft. It’s also a great choice for hot sleepers as it has excellent breathability. The down alternative fill, 100% cotton cover and polyester lining all work together to promote airflow, helping to keep you cool all night. Both layers can be machine washed and dried, making it easy to keep the pillow fresh and in good condition.
The Zinus Green Tea Mattress is one of the best cheap mattresses for easing general aches and pains. Because it's on the softer side of medium firm we recommend it to side and back sleepers of a lighter to average weight. This Zinus deal is excellent value with a queen down to just $139.
A cooling upgrade to the number one entry in this year’s best mattress toppers guide, the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3-Inch Mattress Topper is perfect for hot sleepers who want the luxe comfort of a Tempur-Pedic mattress for a lower price. Our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper review lead tester loved the luxe pressure relief of this topper (although stomach sleepers may find it too soft), and enjoyed how much cooler it slept than the original.
Laptops
The Asus TUF Gaming A16 packs some good specs under the hood. This configuration comes in Mecha Gray and is powered by the formidable GPU/CPU pairing of the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (respectively). This 16-inch laptop has a sharp IPS screen with a max refresh rate of 165Hz, making it an ideal option for fans of first-person shooters.
The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Headphones
If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.
Gaming
Once considered among the biggest disappointments in gaming history after a very rocky launch, No Man's Sky is now the ultimate redemption story. Packing more than eight years' worth of free content updates, this sci-fi adventure has become an instant recommendation for wannabe sci-fi explorers. Travel to distant galaxies, discover new lifeforms and trade, fight and survive in an infinite universe.
Another Code: Recollection brings a pair of underrated puzzle games from the DS and Wii onto the Nintendo Switch. You'll need to investigate, solve puzzles and experience a touching story on your quest to find protagonist Ashley's missing father.
The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor is an absolute behemoth. If you're lucky enough to have a space to fit it, you can truly immerse yourself in a wraparound its expansive curved display. Plus, it boasts G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, along with a 240Hz refresh rate. For this price, it's a crazy good deal for gamers to take advantage of.
Kitchen Appliances
From soup and chili to a 7-pound roast, this 7-quart slow cooker can help you serve up a delicious meal, dip or appetizer on a weeknight or during your weekend gathering. Its "set it and forget it" feature makes it super helpful to host, since you won't have to hover over the meal the whole time. One-pot cooking also reduces having to do multiple dishes and you can also toss its lid and the removable stoneware in the dish washer.
Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.
A commercial-grade blender at a domestic price, the Breville Super Q Blender is super quick and powerful, with 5 one-touch programs and 12-speed settings to ensure smooth and soft textures without ramping up the noise in the kitchen. With an 1800-watt motor and a 186mph blade tip speed guarantee a professional performance when blending fruit and vegetables. Plus, it includes a personal blender attachment to mix food and drinks directly into the personal blender, giving you the flexibility to mix and go. It earned 4.5/5 stars in our Breville Super Q Blender review.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
