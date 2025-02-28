Epic Best Buy weekend sale from $11 — 25 deals I'm shopping on Lego, Switch games, OLED TVs and more

Look out, Best Buy's weekend sale is back! I'm in the mood to shop and if you are too, check out all my favorite deals from the site.

If your kitchen needs a refresh, you can get up to 35% off appliances at Best Buy right now. The sale includes everything from refrigerators to coffee makers from big brands like LG, Dyson and GE. Or, if you want one of the most stylish smartwatches around, the Garmin Lily 2 is on sale for $199 at Best Buy ($50 off.)

Plus, I can't go without mentioning the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV for $599 at Best Buy. Although it dropped to $499 back on Presidents' Day, it's still one of the cheapest OLED TVs around right now with $100 off.

All my favorite Best Buy deals are listed below. Also check out our Best Buy coupon codes, and see the Nintendo Switch game deals I'm shopping from $4.

Editor's Choice

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy.

Price check: from $89 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 35% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $69. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

Jackery Explorer 290: was $249 now $179 at Best Buy The Jackery Explorer is a 290W portable power station that's as useful for camping as it is during power outages and other emergencies. This model has two USB-A ports, an AC power port and can even be recharged using one of Jackery's solar panels.

Panasonic Lumix S5II: was $2,299 now $1,899 at Best Buy Successor to the legendary original Lumix S5, the S5II is a mirrorless camera firmly geared towards professional videography, offering a huge array of video resolutions and formats in up to 6K/30p. In our Lumix S5IIX review (the X model features a couple of extra professional video features but is mostly the same), we absolutely loved this camera, and named it an unbeatable video camera for the money, so it's even better value now.

TVs

LG 65" G4 4K OLED TV: was $2,799 now $2,399 at Best Buy The LG G4, our pick for the best OLED TV you can buy, is a stunning TV. In our LG G4 OLED review, we said it delivers a superb picture and smart interface along with a handy four HDMI 2.1 ports. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility and LG's Game Optimizer mode. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs ever made.

Computing

Gigabyte 16" G6 KF Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy For $999, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Headphones

JLab Go Air Sport: was $29 now $19 at Best Buy Ideal for fitness fanatics, the JLab Go Air Sport are comfortable for long periods and secure thanks to the ear hook design. A 32-hour battery is very impressive, too, and there are three EQ settings to choose from.

Phones

iPhone 16e: $16/month @ Best Buy

Best Buy isn't offering any iPhone 16e deals, but you can buy from them for $16/month. Additionally, you can trade-in an old devices to get credit toward your iPhone 16e purchase. For instance, an iPhone SE (2022) in good condition will get you a $95 credit.

Free Gift Card! Samsung Galaxy S25: $799 at Best Buy Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup is now available for sale. New phones include the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 ($799), 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus ($999), and the 6.9-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra ($1,299). When you purchase via Best Buy, you'll get either a $50, $100, or $200 gift card respectively. All three phones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU paired with 12GB of RAM.

iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)

Smart home