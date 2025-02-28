Epic Best Buy weekend sale from $11 — 25 deals I'm shopping on Lego, Switch games, OLED TVs and more
I found the best deals in Best Buy's weekend sale
Look out, Best Buy's weekend sale is back! I'm in the mood to shop and if you are too, check out all my favorite deals from the site.
If your kitchen needs a refresh, you can get up to 35% off appliances at Best Buy right now. The sale includes everything from refrigerators to coffee makers from big brands like LG, Dyson and GE. Or, if you want one of the most stylish smartwatches around, the Garmin Lily 2 is on sale for $199 at Best Buy ($50 off.)
Plus, I can't go without mentioning the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV for $599 at Best Buy. Although it dropped to $499 back on Presidents' Day, it's still one of the cheapest OLED TVs around right now with $100 off.
All my favorite Best Buy deals are listed below. Also check out our Best Buy coupon codes, and see the Nintendo Switch game deals I'm shopping from $4.
Editor's Choice
Lego: deals from $11 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has some epic deals on Lego sets up for grabs. There are deals on everything from Star Wars to Botanicals sets. I love the Cherry Blossoms Building Set which is on sale for $11.
Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller 1080p models (which are more suitable for a kid's room or guest room). However, this sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy.
Price check: from $89 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart
The Garmin Lily 2 is the latest iteration of Garmin's smartwatch designed for women. It has a 34-millimeter face with a monochromatic touchscreen. It'll keep track of your heart rate, step count, calories burned, pulse ox, stress levels, sleep and more. Unfortunately, there's no built-in GPS, so you'll need to take your phone with you during workouts.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 35% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $69. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
The Jackery Explorer is a 290W portable power station that's as useful for camping as it is during power outages and other emergencies. This model has two USB-A ports, an AC power port and can even be recharged using one of Jackery's solar panels.
It's not just tech that's on sale at Best Buy. Currently, you can save on this Pit Boss gas grill. It features two burner griddles, lift-off top for easy transport, and foldable side shelves with tool hooks. It also offers 421 square inches of cooking surface area.
Successor to the legendary original Lumix S5, the S5II is a mirrorless camera firmly geared towards professional videography, offering a huge array of video resolutions and formats in up to 6K/30p. In our Lumix S5IIX review (the X model features a couple of extra professional video features but is mostly the same), we absolutely loved this camera, and named it an unbeatable video camera for the money, so it's even better value now.
TVs
The DU6900 is part of Samsung's "Crystal" line of TVs. The 4K TV is a good budget option with support for HDR10+, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and Samsung's Tizen OS. You also get Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant support.
The TCL Q7 QLED combines a ton of premium features into an affordable package. This model features a 120Hz panel, 200 local dimming zones, HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/Dolby Vision/HLG support, built-in Chromecast, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and eARC input. In our TCL Q7 QLED TV review, we said the TCL Q7 is a worthwhile choice for a mid-priced TV, though we do wish its audio was a tad better.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. Note: this sold for $499 on Presidents' Day.
The LG G4, our pick for the best OLED TV you can buy, is a stunning TV. In our LG G4 OLED review, we said it delivers a superb picture and smart interface along with a handy four HDMI 2.1 ports. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility and LG's Game Optimizer mode. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs ever made.
Computing
If you're after a quality monitor from a name brand that won't break the bank, look no further than Samsung's 32-inch S39C FHD curved monitor. As the same suggests, its 32-inch screen offers a 1080p resolution, along with a 75hz refresh rate and 1000R curvature.
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is an excellent tablet for this price. In our Galaxy Tab S9 FE hands-on, we liked the robust multitasking features and included S Pen, and you get all that and more with this deal.
For $999, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.
Our Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot Plus review called this "the best Surface in years." It's powered by a speedy X Elite processor and also packs a gorgeous OLED display, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's super thin and light and has great battery life — our unit lasted over 12 hours in our battery life tests. Note: this deal is for the device only and doesn't include a keyboard or stylus.
Headphones
Ideal for fitness fanatics, the JLab Go Air Sport are comfortable for long periods and secure thanks to the ear hook design. A 32-hour battery is very impressive, too, and there are three EQ settings to choose from.
The Liberty 4 have everything you could want from some noise-canceling buds, and they do it at a great price. Our Soundcore Liberty 4 NC review spoke to their audio quality — they're much better than much of the competition in their price range. Battery life is also exemplary at up to 10 hours.
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Earbuds give the competition a serious run for their money. In our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review, we said they have well-balanced audiophile sound, class-leading aptX Lossless audio support, and effective ANC. In our best wireless earbuds rankings, they take the spot for the best mid-prices earbuds we've reviewed.
Phones
iPhone 16e: $16/month @ Best Buy
Best Buy isn't offering any iPhone 16e deals, but you can buy from them for $16/month. Additionally, you can trade-in an old devices to get credit toward your iPhone 16e purchase. For instance, an iPhone SE (2022) in good condition will get you a $95 credit.
Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup is now available for sale. New phones include the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 ($799), 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus ($999), and the 6.9-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra ($1,299). When you purchase via Best Buy, you'll get either a $50, $100, or $200 gift card respectively. All three phones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU paired with 12GB of RAM.
iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off w/ trade in @ Best Buy
Best Buy offers up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 series with trade-in and qualified activation. You get a tougher front display, Camera Control button and an A18 chip for taking advantage of Apple Intelligence features (once they release.)
Smart home
This little motion sensor from Ring comes with adhesive tape so you can attach it to the inside of your mailbox. It also comes with an antenna that needs to be attached to the exterior of your mailbox. Then, you'll be able to set up notifications to send to your phone or smart home hub whenever you get a delivery.
