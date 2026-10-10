11 Birkenstock deals to snag this weekend from just $49 — from cozy clogs to sandals

Fall is finally here — and if you’re struggling to find the perfect footwear for the season, I have just the thing for you: Birkenstocks!

Fortunately, Nordstrom Rack is currently hosting a huge fall sale with up to 42% off Birkenstock footwear, including leather and shearling-lined sandals, as well as cozy clogs. They're the perfect shoes for keeping your feet warm as temperatures begin to cool down.

Even better, select styles start at $49, which you know is a total steal if you're familiar with the brand. Ready to upgrade your footwear game for fall? Keep scrolling to check out all these rare discounted Birkenstock styles now.

Best Birkenstock Deals

Birkenstock Boston Clog (Men's): was $59 now $49 at Nordstrom Rack The Birkenstock Boston Clogs make a statement! Available in a khaki and black colors, they are the perfect complement to any fall outfit. These are made with waterproof material and have a cork footbed. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% Birkenstock Kyoto Desert Slide Sandal (Men's): was $150 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack While several of the men's Birkenstocks are already sold out in this sale, these slides are boasting nearly 35% off and are still available in most sizes. Made of richly textured leather, a sturdy EVA sole and a signature cork footbed, you'll want to sport these all fall long (and beyond). Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% Birkenstock Buckley Genuine Shearling Mule (Women's): was $170 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack Clogs are so in this fall — which is why these classy and comfy Birkenstock clogs deserve a spot in your cart. This genuine shearling clog features Birkenstock's cork footbed that mimics the contours of your foot for excellent walking support. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Boston Chunky Platform Clog (Women's): was $154 now $119 at Nordstrom Rack For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of these Boston Chunky Platform Clogs. They're made of soft suede and feature a chunky platform and contoured footbed for exceptional support. These are great for casual wear and even relaxing at home. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Nubuck Leather (Women's): was $170 now $124 at Nordstrom Rack These classic canvas Birkenstocks just got a glamorous update! Glossy oversized buckles add a fun twist of style while the slide sandal's cushy footbed is as comfortable as ever. This version of the sandal is made from nubuck leather that boasts a natural, rustic appearance. The sandal comes in a few different colors, although, prices may vary. Read more Read less ▼