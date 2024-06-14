Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs leak suggests foldable fans will be disappointed

If rumors are to be believed, the next generation of Samsung foldables will be announced in less than a month. But if you were expecting big changes on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 then we have some rather disappointing news. Some newly leaked specs don’t paint a particularly positive picture of the phone’s upgrades.

This information comes from SmartPrix, with screenshots seemingly revealing all of the upcoming foldable’s key specs. Unfortunately it looks like we won’t see any major hardware upgrades, and instead we’ll have yet another year of incremental hardware upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumored specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (rumored) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Inner Display 7.6-inch (2,160 x 1856) Dynamic AMOLED, 4:3:4 aspect ratio 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2176 x 1812) Dynamic AMOLED, 21.6:18 aspect ratio Outer Display 6.2-inch (2,376 x 968) Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 22:9 aspect ratio 6.2-inch HD+ (2316 x 904) Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 23.1:9 aspect ratio Refresh rate 120 Hz (inner), 120Hz (outer) Up to 120Hz (Inner), 120Hz (Outer) Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB 256GB/512GB/1TB Rear cameras 50MP main wide-angle, f/1.8 + 12MP ultra-wide F2.2 + 10MP telephoto f/2.4 3X optical zoom 50MP main wide-angle, f/1.8 + 12MP ultra-wide F2.2 + 10MP telephoto f/2.4 3X optical zoom Selfie camera 10MP f/2.2 (outer), 4MP f/1.8 (inner) 10MP f/2.2 (outer), 4MP f/1.8 (inner) Battery 4,400 mAh 4,400 mAh Weight 8.4oz (239 grams) 8.92oz (253 grams)

So what should we expect from the Z Fold 6? According to the leak we could be getting a 6.2-inch cover display with a 22:9 aspect ratio and 2,376 x 968 resolution. While the size is the same, the aspect ratio and resolution seems to confirm that the design has changed this year — offering a wider cover display akin to the Google Pixel Fold.

Inside, the interior screen is said to measure 7.6-inches, with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a 4:3:4 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1856 resolution. Hardware-wise we’re looking at a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with an Adreno 750 GPU, 12GB of RAM, a 4,400 mAh battery plus 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options. That battery is the same as last year, but here’s hoping that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s efficiency improvement can squeeze some more life out of it.

It’s a similar story with the camera. The leak claims that the Z Fold 6 will have a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera bundled with a 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens and 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On top of that we’ll apparently get a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie camera on the cover screen and a 4MP (f/1.8) camera hidden under the interior display.

That’s the same hardware set-up as last year, which is disappointing to say the least. The ray of hope here is that the phone now seems to be capable of recording slow-mo videos in 4K and 120fps or Full HD and 240fps. We may also see some camera quality upgrades on the software side, and the implementation of Galaxy AI features. However anyone hoping for a serious camera hardware boost is likely to be extremely disappointed.

Another potential benefit is that the phone appears to be 239 grams (8.4 ounces), which is 14g/0.5oz lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It’s not entirely clear why this is the case, but there have been rumors that the Z Fold 6 could feature a titanium metal frame. That would certainly shave off some weight, and combined with the new design could make the foldable more comfortable to use.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed any of these specs, of course, so we’re going to have tom wait a little while longer to find out exactly what the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and its flippable counterpart the Galaxy Z Flip 6 have to offer. Thankfully the next Galaxy Unpacked event is rumored to be happening on July 10 — meaning we don’t have too long to wait.