Galaxy Z Fold 7 real-life image leaks — here's how Samsung's next foldable could look

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has appeared in a real-life image, confirming the rumors we've been hearing about design upgrades.

Weibo-based leaker Setsuna Digital first shared the new image, as well as what looks to be a screen protector or display, allegedly from the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The device in the photo looks very similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

It is so similar that you would be forgiven for not believing this was a new leak.

An alleged photo of the back of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, in a light blue color (Image credit: Setsuna Digital/Weibo)

But the first difference can be seen in the color, which seems to be Samsung's Icyblue hue, not one of the currently available Z Fold 6 colors.

Secondly, there are no prominent metal surrounds for the back of the phone like we see on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, suggesting a new construction style for Samsung's latest foldable.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The final sign is the flash placement, which is slightly lower in this image than on the Z Fold 6. This at least proves this is a different device from the current flagship Samsung foldable, even if there's no definitive way to prove this is a Z Fold 7 yet.

Although we can't tell from this image alone, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will apparently also differ from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 by being larger. The new model is rumored to measure 8.2 inches across when open and 6.5 inches closed, rather than 7.6 inches and 6.3 inches like the Z Gold 6.

Other rumored changes coming to the new Z Fold include a 200MP main camera (up from 50MP), a thinner profile, and the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 are likely to debut at a Galaxy Unpacked event in the coming months, going by previous Samsung foldable launches. Keep an eye out for an event happening in July, but we'll keep hunting in case the release date, design or other details get further rumors to confirm or refute these details.