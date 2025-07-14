Samsung Galaxy S26 leak just tipped huge shakeup — this model now looks dead

The Galaxy S25 Plus released earlier this year may prove to be the last of its kind. A new report out of Korea claims that Samsung will only have three variants for the Galaxy S26 series — and one of them figures to be a successor the Galaxy S25 Edge instead of a new Plus.

The Elec posted an article today (July 14) saying that next year Samsung will release a 6.27-inch base model, a 6.66-inch Edge, and a 6.89-inch Ultra phone. That would seem to spell the end of the Plus model in Samsung's Galaxy S lineup.

This isn't exactly a new rumor, and The Elec isn't the only place reporting this rumor today. Regular tipster Instant Digital posted (via MacRumors) on the Chinese site Weibo that the S26 lineup would consist of the S26, S26 Edge and S26 Ultra.

Ever since rumors emerged about Samsung producing an Edge-style phone, it's been assumed that the ultra-thin phone was likely to replace the Plus model.

(Image credit: Future)

The move would make each S series phone a distinct model, rather than the Plus just being larger version of the base model. Beyond thinness, both the S25 Edge the S25 Plus have a lot in common between a 6.7-inch display, 50-megapixel main camera and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. That said, the Edge has more of a premium feel with its titanium chassis and ultra-thin design.

As for the rumored display sizes, The Elec's numbers point to similar displays as the S25 series For comparison, that is a slightly larger display on the S26 base model, with the Galaxy S25 having a 6.2-inch screen. The S26 Ultra is about the same size as the Galaxy S25 Ultra which we have listed at 6.9-inches.

The rumored 6.66-inch Edge display is the same as the current Galaxy S25 Edge. Currently, the Galaxy S25 Plus features a 6.7-inch screen.

Will Apple do likewise?

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

It's been rumored that Apple and Samsung are following similar paths with their lineups.

Most Apple observers assume the company will replace its Plus model with the much-rumored iPhone 17 Air later this year. That would make this year's coming lineup the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. Current leaks paint a picture of a slightly smaller Air with lower battery life than the long-lasting iPhone 16 Plus.

The iPhone 17 lineup might launch between September 8 and September 12, if a new Bloomberg report is to be believed.