Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera upgrades just revealed in new leak

While we've seen a number of Samsung Galaxy S25 rumors, there haven't been many regarding what updates the camera array will see. Until now.

Two different posts on X tipped news about potential updates to the cameras in the S25 line. But the biggest news is the Galaxy S25 Ultra leak.

The first leak comes from The Galox on X. He is a regular leaker of Samsung information and claims that the Galaxy S25 and S25+ won't see any major changes from the Galaxy S24 versions.

Both should feature a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto lens, which is similar to what is currently on the Galaxy S24 and S24+ phones.

He published another post soon after this claiming that the S25 Ultra will feature a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide and two 50MP telephoto lenses, one with 3x zoom and one with 5x zoom.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was controversial because of a downgrade from a 10x telephoto to a 5x optical zoom and it looks like the S25 Ultra will be keeping that feature.

Galaxy S25 Ultra gets bigger upgrades

Staying with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, another leaker Sperandio4Tech has revealed what sensors will be utilized to run the cameras on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

They claim that the ultrawide lens will have a version of the 1/2.76-inch JN1 sensor, which is supposedly "smaller than the one in the S24 Ultra and has a higher resolution of 50MP." Which does match up with the Galox leak from above. The ultrawide lens on the S24 Ultra is 12MP.

The 3x telephoto camera is supposed to get a 1/3-inch Isocell sensor that is larger than the current S24 Ulatra sensor. Again, it will allegedly have a 50MP resolution, much higher than the 10MP on the S24 Ultra telephoto.

We've seen a lot of speculation among regular Samsung tipsters that Samsung will focus AI and algorithmic adjustments to make the most out of the cameras in the S25 line over physically improving the cameras. In his post, Sperandio4Tech claims that new algorithms are being prepared but didn't have any more details beyond that.

We have some time to gather more information about any potential Galaxy S25 series updates. We probably won't see an announcement from Samsung until early next year.

The line has been tipped to feature Qualcomm's next Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, which might hike up the prices of Samsung's flagship phones. We'll know more the closer we get to the end of the year. In the meantime, check out our Galaxy S25 hub and Galaxy S25 Ultra hub for all the latest rumors and leaks.

