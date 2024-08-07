Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could launch soon as Samsung accidentally leaks its own phone

We all got some pretty strong suspicions that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is coming at some point in the near future. But the latest clue comes directly from Samsung’s own support pages, which is about a good as a confirmation you can get before an official announcement.

The support page comes from Samsung France and is still up at the time of writing. It focuses on a device with the SM-S721B/DS model number, but doesn’t reveal any other information about the device.

But considering the Samsung Galaxy S24 is the SM-S921B and the Galaxy S23 FE is a SM-S711B, that model number would slot into the Galaxy phone lineup as a Galaxy S24 FE very nicely.

We don’t know exactly when the Galaxy S24 FE is going to be released, but the existence of a support page suggests that it could be happening rather soon. There are no additional clues on when that launch might take place, but the next month or so is going to be pretty busy from a new-phones perspective.

Not only is Google announcing the Pixel 9 series at the Made by Google event next week, Apple should also be revealing the new iPhone 16 series in early September. Both those events are likely to draw a lot of attention away from the Galaxy S24 FE if Samsung doesn’t play its cards right.

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to look a lot like the Galaxy S24, albeit with 5 different color options supposedly on offer. We’re also expecting the phone to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in North America, though international models, like this French support page represents, will likely use an Exynos 2400 chipset instead.

Another rumor indicates that we could see the phone come with an impressive 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage. We may also see a 4,500 mAh battery, 500 mAh more than the Galaxy S23 FE, and the same 50MP main camera as the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy S24.

