One UI 7 will arrive late for US Samsung users — here’s when it’ll launch for you

News
By published

It’s only a couple of days longer

Showing the front of a Galaxy S25 Ultra held in hand
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While Samsung has announced the official release date for One UI 7, it seems that users in the U.S. will have to wait a little longer before they can try it.

Samsung has stated that One UI will begin to roll out on April 7 for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, the US press release unfortunately stated that North American users will have to wait until April 10 to be able to download the latest OS.

Owners of older models will have to wait for even longer. In the announcement, Samsung states that One UI 7 will be “expanding to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the following weeks.” While no set date is given, we are told that the models include the Galaxy S24 FE, the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy S23 FE, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S10 series, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Images of the improvements coming to Samsung Galaxy devices with One UI 7

(Image credit: Android Authority / Samsung)

Why the delay and what can we expect?

Samsung delaying their launch isn’t entirely unexpected, as the company has done similar in the past. Usually, Samsung will release the stable version in its home market of South Korea first, and then gradually expand to other countries.

However, the update is well with the wait considering all the additions that come with One UI 7. For instance, a redesigned home page and camera app. The update also introduces the Now Bar seen on the Galaxy S25 series to other models, alongside a new vertical app drawer. All in all, One UI 7 is a real quality-of-life improvement over the One UI 6 update and is well worth the extra couple of days' wait.

While we would generally recommend waiting for the stable version of a new OS before downloading it, you can still try to get One UI 7 early by downloading the beta by signing up on the Samsung Members app. If you do plan to download the One UI 7 beta before the release, we would recommend initially backing up your data as a precaution.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
OneUI 7 on a phone and a Samsung rep on stage
Samsung confirms full One UI 7 release is happening in April — here’s what you need to know
Galaxy S24
One UI 7 finally gets a stable release from Samsung — here's when it's coming to your phone
OneUI 7 on a phone and a Samsung rep on stage
Bad Samsung news? One UI 7 rumor says beta is only coming to Galaxy S24 series
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Older Samsung phones are finally getting One UI 7 — here's all the devices
samsung galaxy one ui 7 beta screenshots
Samsung confirms today's Galaxy S25 launch will include a big One UI 7 software upgrade
Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 just got these major upgrades with One UI 7
Latest in Samsung Phones
Showing the front of a Galaxy S25 Ultra held in hand
One UI 7 will arrive late for US Samsung users — here’s when it’ll launch for you
samsung galaxy s25 edge mockup at galaxy unpacked
Galaxy S25 Edge is overhyped — I want Samsung to make this phone thinner instead
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Older Samsung phones are finally getting One UI 7 — here's all the devices
The iPhone 16 Pro Max (L) and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rear cameras
I took 200 macro photos with Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro — here's the winner
Try Galaxy home screen on iPhone 16 Pro Max
You can now try Samsung's latest One UI 7 software on your iPhone — here's how
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge back
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price comes into focus with latest leak
Latest in News
Showing the front of a Galaxy S25 Ultra held in hand
One UI 7 will arrive late for US Samsung users — here’s when it’ll launch for you
IKEA TJÄRLEK vase set of 3
IKEA just dropped its colorful new spring collection — 3 items I’ll be buying
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot;
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a couch
Razer Blade 16 with RTX 5060 spotted in new leak — with a pretty shocking $1,999 price tag
iPhone Flip render
iPhone Flip could solve one of the biggest problems with foldable phones — here's how
CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10
Google Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chipset could be very different — here’s what we know
More about samsung phones
samsung galaxy s25 edge mockup at galaxy unpacked

Galaxy S25 Edge is overhyped — I want Samsung to make this phone thinner instead
The iPhone 16 Pro Max (L) and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rear cameras

I took 200 macro photos with Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. iPhone 16 Pro — here's the winner
The foot of the Casper Dream Hybrid, the best Casper mattress for most people

What is the Casper Dream mattress and should you buy it?
See more latest
Most Popular
IKEA TJÄRLEK vase set of 3
IKEA just dropped its colorful new spring collection — 3 items I’ll be buying
Atari 2600 My Play Watch
It's not just Pebble — Atari is back with a watch that lets you play retro games on your wrist
Split image of Keegan and the aftermath of the Joplin tornado in &quot;The Twister: Caught in the Storm&quot;
Netflix’s latest disaster documentary captures one of the most dangerous tornadoes — and you can stream it now
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a couch
Razer Blade 16 with RTX 5060 spotted in new leak — with a pretty shocking $1,999 price tag
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot;
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Slack
ChatGPT could soon work with Slack and Google Drive to make office life a bit easier
Apple HomePod 2
Apple's 'HomePod with a screen' is still coming in 2025, analyst claims
iPhone Flip render
iPhone Flip could solve one of the biggest problems with foldable phones — here's how
CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10
Google Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chipset could be very different — here’s what we know
CMF Buds Pro 2 against blue background.
Nothing's latest low-cost earbuds appear imminent — but set to lack a crucial feature