One UI 7 will arrive late for US Samsung users — here’s when it’ll launch for you

While Samsung has announced the official release date for One UI 7, it seems that users in the U.S. will have to wait a little longer before they can try it.

Samsung has stated that One UI will begin to roll out on April 7 for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, the US press release unfortunately stated that North American users will have to wait until April 10 to be able to download the latest OS.

Owners of older models will have to wait for even longer. In the announcement, Samsung states that One UI 7 will be “expanding to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the following weeks.” While no set date is given, we are told that the models include the Galaxy S24 FE, the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy S23 FE, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S10 series, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

(Image credit: Android Authority / Samsung)

Why the delay and what can we expect?

Samsung delaying their launch isn’t entirely unexpected, as the company has done similar in the past. Usually, Samsung will release the stable version in its home market of South Korea first, and then gradually expand to other countries.

However, the update is well with the wait considering all the additions that come with One UI 7. For instance, a redesigned home page and camera app. The update also introduces the Now Bar seen on the Galaxy S25 series to other models, alongside a new vertical app drawer. All in all, One UI 7 is a real quality-of-life improvement over the One UI 6 update and is well worth the extra couple of days' wait.

While we would generally recommend waiting for the stable version of a new OS before downloading it, you can still try to get One UI 7 early by downloading the beta by signing up on the Samsung Members app. If you do plan to download the One UI 7 beta before the release, we would recommend initially backing up your data as a precaution.

