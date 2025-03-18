One UI 7 finally gets a stable release from Samsung — here's when it's coming to your phone

News
By published

One UI 7 will finally begin rolling out to older devices

Galaxy S24
(Image credit: Future)

After a number of delays, Samsung finally has a date in mind for One UI 7 — the operating system update based on Android 15 — to roll out to its older handsets.

In a press release published on the Samsung newsroom, the company revealed the update will begin distribution on April 7 to Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 handsets, with other phones and tablets to follow.

A timeline for the other devices isn’t provided, but Samsung does at least namecheck a few that will be next in line.

Owners of the following devices can all expect the one UI 7 update soon:

Galaxy S21 and S22 handsets should also be eligible, given Samsung’s pledge of four years of platform updates, but they’re not listed here, and the slow rollout so far doesn’t inspire confidence that it’ll be any time soon.

As well as introducing features introduced by Google in Android 15, the One UI update adds some additional Samsung extras.

The update brings a “simplified home screen” and “redesigned One UI widgets”, as well as introducing the Now Bar to provide “real-time updates that matter most right on the lock screen”.

Person using Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

The Samsung S23 FE should be eligible for the One UI 7 update (Image credit: Future)

More importantly, the update will bring some AI updates that were hitherto exclusive to the flagship Galaxy S25 series. Writing Assist lets you summarize or format contents of text, Drawing Assist lets you instantly generate images based on text or your own sketches, while Audio Eraser isolates and removes unwanted noise from videos.

All of these have footnotes on them with caveats about performance and availability, but they all appear to be supported by the first batch of devices at least.

Better late than never

Android 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It has been a long road getting here, with work on One UI 7 reportedly starting in May last year.

Android 15 has been on Google Pixel phones since October 15, but even before then there were rumors of delays on Samsung’s end with its One UI 7 implementation. Though a beta for S24 devices arrived in December, a full stable release was eventually kicked into 2025.

One UI 7 launched on Galaxy S25 devices in February, but there was still no sign of a stable release for the company’s older phones. By the time April 7 rolls around, it will be 174 days between the arrival of Android 15 on the Google Pixel 8 and One UI 7 showing up on the Samsung Galaxy S24.

By the time April 7 rolls around, it will be 174 days between the arrival of Android 15 on the Google Pixel 8 and One UI 7 showing up on the Samsung Galaxy S24.

As Android Authority wrote last month, this is a reminder of the bad old days of Samsung, when devices took months to catch up with the hot new versions of Android.

Indeed, the site highlights Android 2.3, which launched on December 6 2010 but didn’t arrive on Samsung devices until May 16 2011.

That’s a total of 161 days — 13 days less than the gap between Android 15 arriving on Pixel phones and One UI 7’s delayed April 7 rollout. Hopefully One UI 8 will put Samsung back on track.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
OneUI 7 on a phone and a Samsung rep on stage
Samsung confirms full One UI 7 release is happening in April — here’s what you need to know
OneUI 7 on a phone and a Samsung rep on stage
Bad Samsung news? One UI 7 rumor says beta is only coming to Galaxy S24 series
samsung galaxy one ui 7 beta screenshots
Samsung confirms today's Galaxy S25 launch will include a big One UI 7 software upgrade
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Older Samsung phones are finally getting One UI 7 — here's all the devices
Samsung galaxy s24 and galaxy s24 plus
Samsung Galaxy S25’s best new AI feature could come to S24 series
Galaxy Z Fold 6 shown in hand
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 just got these major upgrades with One UI 7
Latest in Phones
Galaxy S24
One UI 7 finally gets a stable release from Samsung — here's when it's coming to your phone
3D printed model of alleged iPhone 17 Air design
iPhone 17 Air — these 5 big revelations have me excited for the first truly new iPhone in years
Zens Quattro Wireless Charging Pro 4 charging station with 3 iphones and an AirPods case
Double-decker 'AirPower' charger now available from Apple — here's what it costs
The Find my People feature
Android Find My can now track your friends and family — here's how to use it
InfinaCore P3 Pro Portable Power Bank.
I ditched all my phone chargers for this MagSafe one — and it also charges my laptop
Foldable iPhone concept image
Are you sitting down? Here’s what the foldable iPhone could cost
Latest in News
Galaxy S24
One UI 7 finally gets a stable release from Samsung — here's when it's coming to your phone
Google Assistant logo on a smartphone screen
Google Assistant is losing features to make way for Gemini — here's what's just been axed
3D printed model of alleged iPhone 17 Air design
iPhone 17 Air — these 5 big revelations have me excited for the first truly new iPhone in years
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, March 18 (#646)
Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles in 10 Things I Hate About You
My 7 favorite teen comedy movies from the ’90s when I need a dose of nostalgia
Zens Quattro Wireless Charging Pro 4 charging station with 3 iphones and an AirPods case
Double-decker 'AirPower' charger now available from Apple — here's what it costs
More about phones
InfinaCore P3 Pro Portable Power Bank.

I ditched all my phone chargers for this MagSafe one — and it also charges my laptop
Zens Quattro Wireless Charging Pro 4 charging station with 3 iphones and an AirPods case

Double-decker 'AirPower' charger now available from Apple — here's what it costs
Google Assistant logo on a smartphone screen

Google Assistant is losing features to make way for Gemini — here's what's just been axed
See more latest
Most Popular
Google Assistant logo on a smartphone screen
Google Assistant is losing features to make way for Gemini — here's what's just been axed
Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles in 10 Things I Hate About You
My 7 favorite teen comedy movies from the ’90s when I need a dose of nostalgia
Zens Quattro Wireless Charging Pro 4 charging station with 3 iphones and an AirPods case
Double-decker 'AirPower' charger now available from Apple — here's what it costs
A photo of two older people heading out for exercise
Squats or walking? This research reveals which is better for lowering your blood sugar
Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) , Keats (Chris Pratt) and Dr. Amherst (Ke Huy Quan) in &quot;The Electric State&quot; on Netflix
5 movies like 'The Electric State' but better
Igor
The Roku Channel is streaming one of my favorite kids' movies for free
3D printed model of alleged iPhone 17 Air design
iPhone 17 Air — these 5 big revelations have me excited for the first truly new iPhone in years
A composite image of photos from the movies Last Breath, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and Wicked
7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Max and more (March 18-24)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, March 18 (#646)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #380 (Tuesday, March 18 2025)