Latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak shows off new design for the foldable phone

A couple of images showcasing the display of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable phone leaked earlier this month. While the images gave us a decent idea of how the displays will look closed and unfolded, we couldn't see much more of the phone.

The new images come from regular leaker Ice Universe (via SamMobile) and show off a few more angles of the upcoming device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's latest leak

The first image shows a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 next to a Fold 6. We can see that the newer phone is wider than the previous model. The hinge is also less noticeable on the Z Fold 6 in comparison.

Despite the seemingly wider design, it was recently revealed that the inner display and the outer display of Z Fold 6 would be the same size as last year's model. The display on the upcoming phone is minutely better than the Z Fold 5.

Beyond that, the comparison photo puts in stark contrast the sharp-edged corners of the new Z Fold 6 compared to the more gentle rounded corners of the older phone.

Samsung Fold6 Dummy pic.twitter.com/fwtLyXyG3iJune 14, 2024

The new images do show off the camera array, which again looks to be very similar to last year's model. Internally, it's expected that the Z Fold 6 will feature the exact same camera setup as the Z Fold 5 and the Z Fold 4. We did see the camera array in a leaked promo image earlier this month as well.

To say the least, it's a surprising move to have no updates to the cameras in three generations of phones.

With the angles of the dummy phones, we are able to see that the sides of the phone are sharper and flatter than the Z Fold 5. It does give an overall more modern vibe to the phone, though it is more boxy.

We can see a volume button and fingerprint scanner on the right side of the device.

Between the lackluster hardware updates and a higher price, a slightly new aesthetic might not be enough to get people excited about Samsung's next foldable phone.

We'll know more soon as leaker Evan Blass seemingly confirmed that the next Galaxy Unpacked event would be happening on July 10. It's long been speculated that Samsung is looking to release new Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable phones and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra smartwatches ahead of the Paris Olympics, the event for which Samsung is a major sponsor this summer.