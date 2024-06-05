Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 just leaked in ‘official’ image — here’s your first look

A new alleged “official” promo image for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 found it’s way on to SlashLeaks. Compared to the real-life images of the Z Fold 6 leaked earlier this week, we’re getting more of a look at the exterior of the phones.

The promotional image, which seems slated for Kazakhstan based on the website link and Russian lettering, shows off the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 half folded and revealing the camera housing and exterior display of the Z Flip 6. It also has Samsung Galaxy AI branding, which is no big surprise as AI is invading every phone device this summer.

There have been conflicting rumors that the cameras on the Z Fold 6 are the same as the ones in the Z Fold 4 and the Fold 5. We’ve also heard that the camera housing will be different with a more protruding lens.

From this promo image, it’s looking as though the camera housing will be the same with a triple camera arrangement. Without any accompanying text though, we can’t tell if the cameras are seeing any big changes internally — whether they're larger sensors or not.

(Image credit: SlashLeaks)

Similarly, the Z Flip 6 shown in the image also looks to be the same design as the Z Flip 5. Some renders show a slightly thicker Flip 6, possibly due to a bigger battery, but we couldn’t claim that based on this lone image.

The Flip 5 did introduce a larger 3.4-inch exterior display, and reports have claimed that Samsung is looking to bump that up to 3.9-inches for the Z Flip 6, but it’s hard to tell if that's going to come to fruition based on this image.

The camera housing for the Z Flip 6 also appears to be the same as the Z Flip 5. However, there are hints that internally it’s going from 12MP main camera to a beefier 50MP sensor for the Z Flip 6.

Allegedly, Samsung is working on two variants of the Z Fold 6, though it’s unclear if one of these versions will come out or both. Reportedly, Samsung scrapped a low-cost Z Fold 6 FE version in favor of the Z Fold 6 Slim, a larger foldable that lacks S Pen support. On the premium side there is talk of a high-end Z Fold 6 Ultra that may have a limited release in the U.S., UK and Australia.

So far, the images seen earlier this week and the new promo image don’t hint at any internal upgrades. We’ll have to wait until the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Presumably both will debut alongside the Galaxy Watch 7.

Samsung has a Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for early July in Paris ahead of the Samsung-sponsored 2024 Olympic Games. It’s long been speculated that Samsung will show off new hardware at that event to get ahead of the Games. Hopefully, we’ll see how many foldable phones Samsung actually has in hand then.