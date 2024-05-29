Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaked image could confirm a key change to the foldable

Samsung is expected to deliver a new Galaxy Z Fold 6 later this year. And when that happens, it's possible the new foldable could come with a decidedly different look from past models — and one that some people may not find as appealing.

Serial leaker Ice Universe posted a Galaxy Z Fold 6 image featuring sharp corners that give the phone a boxy look. It's a far cry from the rounded corners found on the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

THE NEXT FOLD pic.twitter.com/0CSpU0cD9TMay 29, 2024

The image shows only a sliver of what we'd assume is the Galaxy Z Fold 6, so it's hard to get a full flavor of what Samsung could be cooking up. But the wider look would seem to confirm another rumor about the upcoming foldable — that it's getting a cover display with a wider aspect ratio, matching a feature found on rival devices like the OnePlus Open and Google Pixel Fold.

For all the Galaxy Z Fold's strengths, the cover display has been a source of criticism, as it's awfully narrow when compared to similar foldables. That makes it hard to type and take notes on the cover display. The OnePlus Open and Pixel Fold, in contrast, give you a wider work space, making it less essential that you unfold either device to get things done.

A wider cover display may be one of the more significant changes to this year's Galaxy Z Fold, but it's not the only Z Fold 6 rumor in circulation. The device is all but certain to feature many of the Galaxy AI capabilities Samsung offers in the Galaxy S24. It's also been reported in recent days that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset exclusively, promising performance and battery life boosts.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at an Galaxy Unpacked event this summer, with July 10 being the most talked-about date. That would be earlier than normal for Samsung's foldable launch, but considering the Galaxy S24 arrived in January, Samsung appears to be leaning toward early launches this year.

