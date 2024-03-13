Forget Galaxy S24 — you can get the Galaxy S23 with the same Galaxy AI features at 50% off

Yes, the Galaxy S24 is still fresh from its launch in late January, but Samsung hasn’t forgotten about its older flagship phone. For a limited time, you can grab last year’s Galaxy S23 at 50% off its normal price.

Best Buy has the AT&T version of the Galaxy S24 with 128GB of storage fetching for the mid-range price of $399, which is a steep discount considering the one-time best Android phone contender launched at $799. What makes this deal even sweeter is that it’s an instant discount that doesn’t require you to trade-in your old phone, which is a common phone deal practice we see from retailers and wireless carriers.

Samsung Galaxy S23: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6530811&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-s23-128gb-phantom-black-at-t%2F6530811.p%3FskuId%3D6530811&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $799 now $399 @ Best Buy

The S23 features a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. With its more compact size, it still packs a punch with its excellent gaming performance that stood out for us in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-s23" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung Galaxy S23 review.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6530814&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-s23-256gb-phantom-black-at-t%2F6530814.p%3FskuId%3D6530814&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $899 now $499 @ Amazon

Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus on sale for $499. It's the middle child of the lineup, boasting a larger screen that's perfect for watching videos, along with a longer lasting battery life to get you by throughout the day.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6530819&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-s23-ultra-256gb-phantom-black-at-t%2F6530819.p%3FskuId%3D6530819&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,199 now $699 @ BestBuy

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 10MP telephoto (10x zoom). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-s23-ultra" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, we called it one of the best phones you can buy in 2023.

If that’s not enough, Best Buy also has discounts on the rest of the Galaxy S23 lineup. For example, the Galaxy S23 Plus with 256GB of storage is discounted down to $499, which is a huge savings from its original $999 launch price. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is downright irresistible with its $699 cost — versus its initial price of $1,199 when it launched last year.

These discounts certainly amplify the Galaxy S23 series’ value, mainly because all three phones will be gaining the same set of Galaxy AI features that were initially exclusive to the Galaxy S24 lineup. This means they’ll gain Circle to Search for betting Google searching with the phones, along with the generative AI magic abilities of Generative Edit for removing and resizing subjects in photos. If that’s not enough, they’ll also get the same Instant Slow-mo feature that lets them transform any ordinary video shot by the phones into slow motion ones.

We’ve detailed the differences between the newer and older models in our face-offs, like the Galaxy S24 vs. Galaxy S23. Additionally, we pitted the 10x optical zoom camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra versus the 5x optical zoom camera of the newer Galaxy S24 Ultra. In all fairness, we were stunned by the results with our telephoto zoom testing.

With these Galaxy AI features on tap to arrive by the end of this month, there’s extra incentive to take up these Galaxy S23 offers. If you intend on using them on another wireless provider, you can actually have these AT&T versions of the Galaxy S23 phones unlocked 60 days from the date of purchase.