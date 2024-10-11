Excited for OnePlus Open 2? Here's all the rumors you need to know about

The OnePlus Open was one of the best foldable phones you can buy and, quite rightly, there are plenty of rumors about a sequel phone in the works.

When we reviewed the first phone we praised everything from the sleek design to the Dynamic Open Canvas multitasking feature. The phone has everything we could hope for and we expect the OnePlus Open 2 to expand on this with better cameras, features and more. While the rumors are still pretty minor at the moment, at least compared to devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25, there is still plenty to be excited about.

So we have compiled all of the rumors that we have reported on so far, and will continue to add to it until the phone's eventual release.

So far we have seen several rumors that the OnePlus Open 2 will not see a release this year. The first rumor speculated the phone would be released at some time in 2025. This information comes from two known tipsters, who both agree the OnePlus Open 2 would be released next year.

Another tipster also confirmed a 2025 release, however, was able to give a more detailed answer. According to Tipster Teme (@Rodent950) the Open 2 and the Oppo Find N5 (the phone the Open will be based on) will both arrive in Q1 next year. This would mean that we could see the phone at any point between January and March.

OnePlus Open 2: Rumored Design

One of the most prevalent rumors about the OnePlus Open 2 is that it will likely be the thinnest foldable yet. According to a rumor from Digital Chat Station the Open 2 could have a folded thickness similar to the HONOR Magic V3's 9.2mm Display. In a follow-up post, DCS mentioned that the thinness will be "record-breaking".

Aside from the thinness, the same rumor stated we could be looking at a three-stage button setup, improved waterproofing and structural reinforcements.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station @ weibo)

OnePlus Open 2: Camera

It also appears that the OnePlus Open 2 will keep the same three-camera setup as the current OnePlus Open. According to the rumors, OnePlus did try to add the flagship quad camera array from the upcoming Find X8 Ultra but it made the device too thick, so the new phone will likely have the same camera setup as the current OnePlus Open 2.

We have heard that the OnePlus Open 2 will also come with a 50MP main camera and the return of the classic OnePlus alert slider. So there is some good news for fans of the design.

OnePlus Open 2: Battery

One major addition is the rumor that the OnePlus Open 2 will feature a 6,000 mAh battery. This isn't only large for a foldable phone but would be a significant power cell for even the best smartphones. The original OnePlus Open came with a comparatively small 4,805mAh battery, which would make this phone a significant upgrade, especially with how much power foldable phones use.

So far we haven't heard much concrete information about the hardware specs coming with the OnePlus Open 2. However, most rumors indicate that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. If true then this would mean a more advanced chip than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, although it should be noted that the OnePlus Open struggled to get the most out of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that it was supplied with.

OnePlus Open 2: Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

We don't know a huge amount about the OnePlus' next foldable phone yet, but what we do know points in a good direction. If accurate we will be getting the thinnest foldable yet, something that will be a major advantage for some consumers. Add to this the major improvement in chips and the addition of an IP rating and I do not doubt that the OnePlus Open 2 will remain one of the best foldable phones available.

However, the indications that we will be getting the same cameras as the OnePlus Open is worrying. One of the main selling points for any phone is the device having better cameras than its predecessor. Hopefully, we will hear about some improvements, alongside any potential AI features, in the coming months before release.