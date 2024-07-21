OnePlus Open 2 just tipped for a massive upgrade that beats Galaxy Z Fold 6

The OnePlus Open 2 is coming at some point in 2025, so we still have a long time to wait for it. However, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning up some interesting details about the upcoming foldable, including the size of its battery — slated to be enormous.

A leaker named Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via Android Authority) has claimed that OPPO and vivo are working on large foldable phones that will feature 6,000mAh batteries. This isn't only large for a foldable phone but would be a significant power cell for even the best smartphones.

Why is the next OPPO phone important to those outside of China? The original OnePlus Open was released in China as the OPPO Find N3. Presumably, the following foldable from OPPO will come to the West as the OnePlus Open 2. This would put Samsung and other foldable makers on notice if it ends up packing the rumored 6,000mAh battery.

The original OnePlus Open came with a comparatively small 4,805mAh battery, which would make this phone a significant upgrade. Foldable phones use a lot of power with large internal screens, so a large battery like this would be a big deal.

In our OnePlus Open review, we were happy with the life from the smaller battery, which lasted 11 hours and 45 minutes of continuous use, with the display refresh rate set at 60Hz. That's already marginally better than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which lasted 10 hours and 35 minutes. With an even larger battery, it'll be interesting to see how long the OnePlus Open can last if this rumor is true.

The leak also pointed to a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, the flagship chip in early 2025.

