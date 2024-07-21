OnePlus Open 2 just tipped for a massive upgrade that beats Galaxy Z Fold 6
Watch out, Samsung
The OnePlus Open 2 is coming at some point in 2025, so we still have a long time to wait for it. However, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning up some interesting details about the upcoming foldable, including the size of its battery — slated to be enormous.
A leaker named Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via Android Authority) has claimed that OPPO and vivo are working on large foldable phones that will feature 6,000mAh batteries. This isn't only large for a foldable phone but would be a significant power cell for even the best smartphones.
Why is the next OPPO phone important to those outside of China? The original OnePlus Open was released in China as the OPPO Find N3. Presumably, the following foldable from OPPO will come to the West as the OnePlus Open 2. This would put Samsung and other foldable makers on notice if it ends up packing the rumored 6,000mAh battery.
The original OnePlus Open came with a comparatively small 4,805mAh battery, which would make this phone a significant upgrade. Foldable phones use a lot of power with large internal screens, so a large battery like this would be a big deal.
In our OnePlus Open review, we were happy with the life from the smaller battery, which lasted 11 hours and 45 minutes of continuous use, with the display refresh rate set at 60Hz. That's already marginally better than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which lasted 10 hours and 35 minutes. With an even larger battery, it'll be interesting to see how long the OnePlus Open can last if this rumor is true.
The leak also pointed to a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, the flagship chip in early 2025.
More from Tom's Guide
- Delta emulator announces iPad support — here’s what we know
- Unofficial test compares Apple AirTags vs Google Find My Device — here's which tracker wins
- Samsung has become far too complacent — and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 proves it
Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox!
Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.