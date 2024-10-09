Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra revealed in new leak — here’s your first look

We're less than four months away from when we expect Samsung to reveal the entire Galaxy S25 series of phones, and we finally have our first real look at the flagship phones.

The latest leak comes to us via regular Samsung tipster Ice Universe over on X, where they posted an image of three phones on a desk leaning against a keyboard.

The tweet is titled, "S25, S25+, S25 Ultra."

Previously leaked images of the new handsets have all been renders from CAD drawings, which may not have all the details that we'll actually see on the devices. We've also seen some dummy units that were allegedly for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

That said, Ice Universe's image only shows off the front of the three Samsung Galaxy S25 phones and the devices all have plastic screen protectors on them.

The image does seem to confirm the rounder corners we expect for the S25 lineup, especially the Ultra variant, which is losing its pointed corners. However the Ultra corners appear much smaller compared to those of the S25 and S25 Plus.

Unfortunately, they provided no other images of the phones purported to be the S25 devices. So, we can't comment on any other potential design alterations, especially regarding the camera array or rear of the device.

There have been quite a few leaks this week regarding Samsung's next phones.

Yesterday, it was leaked that Samsung may turn to the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset for the S25 and S25 Plus while retaining the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for the Ultra variant.

We also got a look at the updated One UI 7 skin that should launch on the S25 series. Samsung officially confirmed that the One UI 7 public beta is coming before the end of 2024, but no specific date has been released.

Samsung is expected to reveal the S25 series of phones in January of 2025.

