OnePlus Open 2 may add the one big feature the original was missing — and get an even larger battery

Two new rumors for the OnePlus Open 2 promise big changes are coming to the future foldable's battery and charging systems.

As a post from veteran leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo explains, the OnePlus Open 2 could add wireless charging, something missing from the original OnePlus Open. It's perhaps the only feature missing from the Open that its rivals — the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold — do have, so adding it in would shore up OnePlus' lead in the foldables market.

The other big upgrade tipped for the Open 2 by DCS is a 5,700 mAh battery capacity, up from the 4,805 mAh capacity of the Open. An increase of almost 900 mAh is perhaps unnecessary considering how the OnePlus Open already beats Samsung and Google on battery life, but the closer foldable phones’ longevity can get to regular phones, the better.

5,700 mAh is a lot of battery, but it's not the 6,000 mAh battery that previous leaks by DCS promised for the Open 2 though. That said, the non-folding OnePlus 13 is itself tipped to receive an upgrade to a 6,000 mAh battery, so perhaps there have been some crossed wires with DCS' sources.

The best foldable gets better

Beyond these new claims, we also see that the OnePlus Open 2 should also be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, three 50MP cameras on the back and a larger screen. The new foldable could also use some kind of customized USB-C port, although we aren't told exactly what this means.

Despite all these upgrades, the OnePlus Open 2 is also rumored to come in under 10mm thick when folded, which would make it one of the thinnest foldables in the world, if not the thinnest. It'll likely still be noticeably heavier than a standard smartphone, but reducing the thickness makes a foldable easier to pocket, and less of a burden on the user in return for the option of two screens.

We're told that the OnePlus Open 2 should launch in early 2025, rather than this fall, a year after the first Open arrived. It's a shame that the Open 2 will come later than expected. But with the OnePlus Open still at the top of our best foldable phones guide despite its younger competition, we have high hopes for the Open 2 to reach even higher levels, whenever it turns up.

