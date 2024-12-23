OnePlus Open 2 could launch way later than expected — rumor points to late 2025

We’ve been waiting for the OnePlus Open 2 for what feels like forever. And one new source is saying that the OnePlus Open sequel could be even further away than you’d think.

Sanju Choudhary on X, a self-professed leaker (but one we've not seen many previous claims from), suggests that the Open 2 will arrive in H2 2025, so from the beginning of July next year onwards to the end of the year.

This is a little different from other release date rumors. A more optimistic source suggests a Q1 2025 launch (between January and March), with others agreeing. Either way, the chance of this phone arriving before the end of the year, as it was originally thought, is looking basically non-existent at this point.

If this most recent claim is correct, the OnePlus Open 2 could end up launching over 18 months after the original Open arrived, possibly a whole two years later. Fortunately, the Open's so good it still lives at the top of our best foldable phones guide even after more recent devices from Samsung and Google launched, but a sequel will need to come soon if OnePlus wants to hold onto that spot.

A late but impressive entrance

From other leaks and rumors, we have claims that the OnePlus Open 2 will be the world's thinnest foldable phone when it launches, yet somehow also contain a large 6,000 mAh battery. We'd happily take both of these upgrades, but it would be nice to have more rumors to go off of to give us a better idea of what kind of phone we'll be getting in the new year.

While the wait for the OnePlus Open 2 could be quite long still, OnePlus fans can at least check out the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, which are due to arrive on January 7. These standard flagship phones already look impressive from the few details teased by OnePlus so far, so perhaps OnePlus will be able to dominate the best Android phones rankings as well as best foldable phones in 2025 as well.

