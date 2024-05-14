OnePlus Open 2: Second-gen OnePlus foldable not likely to launch this year

The OnePlus Open tops our list of the best foldable phones, so it's safe to say we're excited to see how OnePlus follows up its inaugural foldable smartphone. However, the latest leaks suggest we have a while to wait, with the OnePlus Open 2 likely to be released at some point in 2025.

According to two noted tipsters on X (formerly Twitter), the OnePlus Open 2 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, which is unlikely to be available for device manufacturers until early next year. Qualcomm hasn't yet announced its upcoming processor, though, if history is any indication, the company's expected to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 this October or November.

The first Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phones should become globally available in the first months of 2025, though it's important to note that the OnePlus Open 2 isn't guaranteed to be among them. With all that in mind, we shouldn’t expect a next-generation OnePlus Open this year.

It's basically confirmed that Oppo will not release the Oppo Find N5 Series this year thus no OnePlus Open 2 as well!May 10, 2024

It's unfortunate news, given how well-received the OnePlus Open was when it launched in 2023. In our OnePlus Open review, we said "no other foldable comes close to matching the OnePlus Open's overall features set, excellent performance, and low price point." My colleague Richard Priday named the OnePlus Open the best phone he tried in 2023 for its superior design that gives competitors like the Google Pixel Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Motorola Razr Plus a run for their money.

Even beyond our original review, we kept finding more ways to appreciate all the functionality OnePlus packed into this affordable foldable phone. For instance, Richard left his laptop behind for a day's work solely on the phone's Open Canvas while Tom's Guide's UK editor-in-chief Jeff Parsons happily put his iPhone down to try it out as his primary device — possibly the greatest endorsement any foldable could hope for.

Much remains unclear about OnePlus' sophomore foldable effort, and if this latest rumor is to be believed, that's not likely to change anytime soon. We expect the OnePlus Open 2 to hit shelves around the same time as the Oppo Find N5 series, just as the original OnePlus Open was released as a rebranded Oppo Find N3 in international markets.

More from Tom's Guide