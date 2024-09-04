Forget Pixel 9 Pro Fold — this OnePlus Open 2 rumor could be a game-changer for foldable phones

Thinnest foldable ever? Could be

OnePlus Open held in the hand.
(Image credit: Future)

The title of "Thinnest foldable" has been fiercely fought over recently, and it seems that OnePlus plans to take the crown with its next device, the OnePlus Open 2.

The OnePlus Open came out late last year, and in our review, we praised the overall design of the phone. However, a recent leak has indicated that the OnePlus Open 2 could be the thinnest foldable yet, beating even the China-only Vivo X Fold 3.

This news comes from a since-deleted post on Weibo from a known source Digital Chat Station (via Android Authority) that claimed several possible specs for the upcoming device. One of the most noticeable claims made is that the Oppo Find N5 could have a folded thickness of 9.xmm, similar to the HONOR Magic V3's 9.2mm Display. In a follow-up post, DCS mentioned that the thinness will be record-breaking. 

Weibo post comments on OnePlus Open 2 thickness

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station @ weibo)

For reference, OnePlus foldable phones are reworked and renamed versions of those made by its sister company Oppo for the Chinese market. The OnePlus Open was based on the OPPO Find N3, so the OPPO Find N5 (skipping a fourth-gen model due to Chinese superstitions around the number) will likely transform into the OnePlus Open 2 for the European and American markets.

Aside from the thickness of the phone, there were a few other specs mentioned in the post. Firstly DCS mentions a 2K high-definition screen alongside a 50MP triple camera setup with a single periscope, both of which would be improvements over the current OnePlus foldable. They also mention that OnePlus plans to retain the rounded camera block design that we have seen on its other flagship phones like the OnePlus 12

While information on the OnePlus Open 2 has been minimal so far, we have seen one other major rumor. According to another post by Digital Chat Station Oppo and Vivo are currently working together to feature 6,000 mAh batteries on their foldables. This is not only a massive battery for a foldable phone, but would even challenge the battery sizes of any of the devices offering the best battery life on a phone.

There is still a long time to wait for any solid information about the OnePlus Open 2, or whatever it will be named. As such, any information should be taken with a massive grain of salt. In the meantime, we have reviews and hands-on reviews for the OnePlus Open, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to give you a good idea of what the current state of foldable phones is.

Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 

