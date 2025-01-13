OnePlus Open 2 design tipped for these 2 major upgrades — what we know

We’ve been hearing plenty of rumors about the OnePlus Open 2, which could be arriving very soon if that online speculation is to be believed. The latest rumors to pop up online claim OnePlus could offer two key upgrades: A titanium frame, and the thinnest foldable design that we’ve seen so far.

This information comes from leakers Digital Chat Station and Smart Pikachu. Both mention the Oppo Find N5, which is expected to be sold outside China as the OnePlus Open 2 — much like how the original OnePlus Open was essentially a rebranded Oppo Find N3. So it’s safe to say that, if these details are accurate, it’ll be happening to OnePlus Open 2 as well.

Nobody mentions just how thin the OnePlus Open 2 might be, only that they mention it being “the thinnest in the world” — or so says Google Translate. Currently the thinnest foldable is the Honor Magic V3, which is 9.2mm thick in its folded state. This suggests that the OnePlus Open 2 could be at least 9.1mm thick, or possibly even more.

It’s not the first time this rumor has hit the web, and there are still key details we don’t know right now. But if you’re a fan of phones that are as wafer thin as physically possible, then this may be the foldable for you. The extra hardware and software flourishes will just be a bonus.

Smart Pikachu mentioned the phone will have a "new industrial design focusing on durability”, with Digital Chat Station elaborating that titanium may be employed. Combined with the rumored thin design, this should make the OnePlus Open 2 exceptionally light — while maintaining a solid level of durability in the process.

Other hardware mentioned includes a triple-lens Hasselblad camera, with periscope telephoto lens, satellite communication, the Snapdragon 8 “Extreme Edition” (presumably the 8 Elite), a 6,000 mAh battery and wireless charging. Crucially, Smart Pikachu claims that this phone will have “a monopoly on the market for half a year” — and could arrive next month. Though that presumably means the Chinese launch, which should be slightly ahead of the international release.

Hopefully it still means the OnePlus Open 2 is arriving within the next couple of months, to give it some sort of head start over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 — which is expected in the summer. While we wait, though, be sure to check out out official OnePlus Open 2 hub for all the latest news and rumors.

