OnePlus Open 2 new renders just revealed — this could be our first look

There's no doubt that the OnePlus was onto something with the original OnePlus Open. When we reviewed it we praised its design, the open canvas multitasking options and more. It was such a good phone that it is still at the top of our best foldable phone list. Now a recent OnePlus Open 2 leak might have given us a first look at the phone.

A new report from Smartprix has shared the new renders. At an initial glance, the OnePlus Open 2 appears to be mostly the same design as the original phone. For instance, the OnePlus Open 2 could keep the same circular camera arrangement, although the location of the cameras has changed.

The unfolded screen also appears very similar to the older model. However, the report backs up earlier rumors that the OnePlus Open 2 will be one of the thinnest foldable phones, reaching under 10mm in thickness.

The report also shares some of the possible OnePlus Open 2 specs, including the addition of the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. According to the report, the OnePlus Open 2 will feature an 8-inch, 120Hz, 2K LTPO main display. For reference, the OnePlus Open phone had a 7.82-inch 2k main display. Meanwhile, the outer panel is stated to measure 6.4 inches, instead of the 6.31 inches on the original model.

So far the rumors about the OnePlus Open 2 have been pretty minimal, the main leaks have been focused on the possible release date. Initially, we had heard that the phone could be released early next year without a quad-camera array. However, a later leak indicated that the OnePlus Open 2 might not be released until around July next year.

So far there has yet to be any concrete information about when the phone might be released. However, ScreenPrix has stated the phone might see an early 2025 release in China and a global Q1 release.

