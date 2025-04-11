Motorola Razr 2025 teases a wooden finish — and confirms April 24 launch date

Motorola makes some of the best foldable phones around, and with rather reasonable prices considering how expensive folding phones usually are. Those of you eagerly anticipating the next generation are in luck, because it looks like they’ll be arriving on April 24.

Motorola has posted a brand new teaser video on X, showcasing two different kinds of phones. One is clearly some kind of foldable flip phone, while the other is a traditional non-folding phone. Presumably this is the Motorola Razr 2025 (or Razr Plus 2025) and the Motorola Edge.

Big reveals. Iconicdesigns. Coming 4/24 🤫. #MakeItIconic #GatewayToIconic pic.twitter.com/PhfPg4o71hApril 10, 2025

The teaser is cloaked in shadows, so we can’t gleam very much from this short teaser clip. However it does look like the Razr 2025 will come in at least three colors: hot pink, a dark shade of cyan (or green), and what looks like a walnut-tinted wooden effect.

The Edge appears to be in pink, blue and black with a similar-looking design to the Motorola Edge 2024. But that's about as much as we can see from this teaser alone. Which makes sense, considering the official launch is still 2 weeks away.

Motorola Razr 2025: Everything we know

(Image credit: Future)

So what exactly can we expect from the Motorola Razr and Motorola Razr Plus 2025? The big news is that the Plus model is expected to come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite — the same flagship chipset powering the likes of the OnePlus 13.

It’s unclear whether the standard Razr 2025 will have this as well, but I wouldn’t bet on it considering the Razr 2024 was powered by a cheaper MediaTek Dimensity 7300X.

Other rumored specs on the Plus model include a 6.96-inch folding display, 4-inch cover display, up to 165Hz refresh rate, 8-18GB of RAM, up to 2TB of storage space, a 4,500 mAh battery, 65W charging dual 50MP rear cameras and a 50MP selfie camera.

As for the colors, leaked renders show off what has been called “Rio Red” and an emerald green hue. It’s unclear whether these are the same colors as the teaser, but shadows can play havoc on what we see so I wouldn’t be surprised if they were.

Sadly we may be looking at a price hike, with leaks suggesting an entry-level Razr Plus 2025 could cost as much as €1,347 — almost €250 more than the 2024 model. Though, presumably we won’t find out for sure until April 24.