Motorola Razr 60 Ultra just tipped for a price hike — here's what you might pay

We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors about the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra/Razr Plus 2025 in recent weeks, and they don’t seem to be slowing down just yet.

The latest leak comes from a European retailer, and reveals just how much the new foldable flip phone might cost.

The retailer in question was Epto (via 91mobiles), with listings claiming that the upcoming premium flippable could cost €1,346.90 for a model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. That’s $1,450/£1,122 when directly converted, which is considerably more than it costs to buy the current model.

For reference, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra costs €1,199 in Europe and £999 in the U.K., while the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is $999. Like this new listing, that price gets you the same 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Any kind of price hike is bad news, though I’m not convinced that this price is the real one. For starters, the Razr 60 Ultra (or Razr Plus 2025, if you live in the U.S.) hasn’t been officially announced yet. Which means the retailer may just have slapped in a placeholder price until we get some official confirmation.

The fact that the price is such a random figure lends some support to that guess. When was the last time you saw a phone on sale with a price tag that wasn’t rounded up to either 99 cents or the full dollar/euro?

While it doesn’t discount the possibility of a price hike, I wouldn’t be panicking about that just yet — especially since Motorola foldables are known for being relatively cheap.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: What else to expect

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Recent rumors suggest that the Razr 60 Ultra will come packing a 6.96-inch folding display, offering 1,224 x 2,992 resolution — alongside a 4-inch cover display with 1,080 x 1,272 resolution. Possibly with up to 165Hz refresh rate as well, like the Razr 50 Ultra.

Inside is the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which may come with a choice of 8GB, 12GB, 16GB and 18GB of RAM. Which is an odd amount of choice, considering the Razr 50 Ultra was only available with 12GB of internal memory.

The same is true for the storage, with leaks suggesting we may see 125GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB options. Which is a little too much, if you're asking me.

Other rumored features include a 4,275-4,500 mAh battery, 68W charging support, dual 50MP cameras, a 50MP selfie camera, and possibly wireless charging. Color-wise, Evan Blass claims that we’ll see the phone come in a new “Orion/Rio Red” option, while previous leaks suggested some kind of emerald green was on the cards.

As for launch, rumors say we’re looking for a Q2 reveal. Meaning we could see the Razr 60 Ultra/Razr Plus 2025 anytime between April and June.