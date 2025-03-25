Motorola Razr Plus (2025) leaked specs hint at bigger upgrades — here's what we know

The 2025 edition of the Motorola Razr Plus will likely launch in the next couple of months, but we've yet to see any potential specs on the flagship clamshell phone.

Nearly every technical spec was revealed by a leaker called Anvin on Twitter (spotted by Phone Arena). We're not as familiar with Anvin as a regular leaker, but he seems to cover phones that regularly launch in China and India, where the Razr Plus 2025 will be sold as the Razr 60 Ultra.

The specs reveal some significant upgrades for the Motorola phone, including Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The current Motorola Razr Plus sits on our list of the best foldable phones you can buy, and the 2025 version will likely replace the 2024 version unless something surprising happens.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra specifications:- Internal: 6.96-inch OLED display, 1224 x 2992p res- External: 4-inch OLED screen, 1080 x 1272p (could be 165Hz like Razr 50 Ultra)- Snapdragon 8 Elite- 8GB / 12GB / 16GB / 18GB RAM- 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB storage- 4,275mAh (rated… https://t.co/Ta4hfTNbFKMarch 23, 2025

The battery life looks like it'll get a considerable boost thanks to a dual-cell system combining 1090mAh and a 3185mAh. This would equate to about a 4,500mAh rating, bigger than the 4,000mAh in the current Razr Plus, and about the same as the rival Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The leaked specs also listed a potential 68W charger, a massive boost that would put Samsung to shame, which will likely be stuck at 25W.

The leak also reveals various configurations we can expect to see for the latest Motorola clamshell.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

It appears it'll be available with either 8GB, 12GB, 16GB or 18GB of RAM. The Razr Plus should also have storage options of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB. The 18GB RAM option is a strange option that the US might not see, and we probably won't see the 2TB version, much less the 512GB or 1TB versions.

The 2024 edition only comes in a single 12GB and 256GB option.

Somethings stay the same

In February, fresh images of the Razr Plus 2025 were leaked, showing a phone that looks very similar to the 2024 iteration.

Anvin's specs appear to confirm that externally, it should be the same.

The displays are the same size, 6.9 inches for the internal screen and 4 inches for the cover display. The overall dimensions appear the same as well.

It should feature a 50MP main rear camera and a 50MP telephoto, the same as last year.

What hasn't been made clear is whether the Razr Plus 2025 will feature any of the Moto AI features at launch.

Speaking of the launch, the most recent rumors claimed the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 will launch in Q2 (April through June), and may release earlier than the 2024 Plus.