Samsung just ended support for this popular flagship phone — what you need to know
You can still use it, but upgrades are a thing of the past
Samsung is ending support for one of its beloved smartphones. The Galaxy S20, released in early 2020, was promised three years of OS updates and four years of security patches, but Samsung extended security support by an extra year.
This was probably due to the incredible popularity of the S20 series and the fact that enough people were still using their phones.
Unfortunately, the extra time is coming to a close, which means all support for the phone is done, making it as high as Android 13 and One UI 5.1 for its final software update.
If you look at Samsung's Security Updates page, all mentions of Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra have been removed, which means no further updates will be offered for those devices.
You can't be upset with Samsung for dropping support for the aging smartphone. The company offering an additional year of quarterly security patches certainly did well in keeping the phone going for a long time.
If you still own a Galaxy S20, S20+ or S20 Ultra, you can continue to use it. Still, as new security vulnerabilities emerge in the aging Android version, you could fall victim to an attack.
I'd definitely recommend looking at our breakdown of the best phones and finding one that's right for you. This will let you rest easy knowing you have a device protected from the latest threats.
If you want to get more specific, check out our roundup of the best Samsung phones.
