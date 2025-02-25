Motorola Razr Plus 2025 leak reveals a new color — meet 'Rio Red'

When you think of red smartphones, you probably think of something eye-catchingly bright — like Apple’s seemingly discontinued line of (PRODUCT)RED iPhones. However, it seems that Motorola has something more dark and understated in mind for the upcoming Razr Plus 2025 edition.

Shared by the prolific (and accurate) leaker Evan Blass on his private X account, an image shows the upcoming foldable from 16 different angles with the simple caption of “Orion / Rio Red”.

Orion is the code name we’ve heard for the handset before, while “Rio Red” obviously refers to the handset’s rich, dark wine-style shade of red that’s almost bordering on mauve.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

Both the external and internal screens have a background to match the shell, giving the phone an extremely classy look — especially as Motorola looks set to maintain the faux leather material on the back of the phone for this year’s edition.

This is the second time we’ve got eyes on the Razr Plus 2025 — likely named the Razr 60 Ultra outside of the United States. Earlier this month, we saw an emerald-green version of the handset from three different angles and, judging by past Motorola launches, that means we’ve now probably seen half of the four available launch designs.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Colors aside, it looks a lot like the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, right down to the 4-inch cover screen and 6.9-inch inner panel. The only difference visible in the two leaks is the glossy rails along the side of the handset. That’s not really a bad thing, especially, given last year’s model was rather handsome, but it does mean a straight upgrade from one to the other won’t give you much of that new-phone feel.

Performance-wise, you should notice a decent bump, however. Reports suggest that the phone will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, backed with 12GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage and a 4,000mAh battery, which suggests you’ll have a smooth Android performance.

That said, the phone is rumored to be using the 7-core version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Whether that’s to lower costs, to reduce heat, or both isn’t clear, but if confirmed it means the phone won’t quite be up there with those running the full 8-core version, such as the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Nonetheless, the current Motorola Razr Plus sits on our list of the best foldable phones you can buy, and it would be surprising if the 2025 version didn’t replace it. We might find out sooner than expected, with some leaks suggesting a possible release in March or April — earlier than the summer release that last year’s versions had.