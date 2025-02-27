Motorola Razr Plus 2025 just tipped to arrive this spring with Galaxy S25 power
Snapdragon 8 Elite power on a clamshell
After a couple of glimpses at what Motorola's Razr Plus 2025 clamshell phone might look like, a new rumor has provided a potential launch window and some specs.
The leak was spotted on Weibo (Notebook Check) from the leaker Smart Pikachu.
According to them, Motorola is gearing up to launch the latest iteration of the Razr Plus at some point during Q2 (April to June), which lines up with previous rumors of a potential March or April release. Last year's Razr Plus 2024 debuted in June.
Beyond that, Smart Pikachu claims the 2025 version will feature a 6.9-inch interior display with a 4-inch outer screen — the same dimensions as the 2024 iteration.
Last year's phone featured a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, but the leak claims the 2025 version will run on a "low-power" Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Again, aligning with previous rumors, it could either be the Snapdragon 8s Elite or a 7-core version of the 8 Elite that is designed explicitly for foldables.
Previous rumors suggest it will run on 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage with a 4,000 mAh battery.
We believe the phone will come in at least Orion red and emerald green variants for now. There will probably be at least two other colors. The exterior design appears to be the same as last year, though the rails on the side look a bit glossier.
The current Motorola Razr Plus sits on our list of the best foldable phones you can buy, and the 2025 version will likely replace the 2024 version unless something surprising happens.
