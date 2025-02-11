Motorola Razr Plus 2025 first images leak — here’s what’s new

We might have gotten our first look at the next generation of foldable Motorola Razr Plus phones — and it doesn't look like much has changed at all.

When we first reviewed the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, we praised its bigger outer display and performance. On top of that, the phone's overall design and sleek style helped it stand out in our list of the best foldable phones. We've been waiting a while for details on Motorola's follow-up device, and thanks to renders published on Android Headlines, we might have gotten our first look at the Motorola Razr Plus 2025.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2025, which reportedly uses the codename "Orion," appears in the image in dark green with a faux leather-stitched backside. The 2025 model reportedly keeps the same 6.9-inch main display and 4-inch outer display as its predecessor. Not only that, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 in the image appears to have the same camera layout as the older phone.

This could mean we would expect a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom, and a 32MP selfie camera.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

We haven't heard much about the internal hardware for the new Motorola, however, there are indications that the phone will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. We also don't know if the chip will be the same 7-core version reportedly found in devices like the Oppo Find N5 or if it will be the older version.

Aside from that, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 will likely feature the same 12GB of RAM and 4,000 mAh battery found in the older version.

This new release can be a chance for Motorola to solve some of the issues that plagued the previous model. While there is no new camera apparent in the image, we hope Motorola finds a way to include an ultrawide camera option. Hopefully, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 also has at least some of the Moto AI features at launch.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What's interesting is that there are a lot of rumors stating that Motorola plans to release the phone sooner than the Motorola Razr Plus 2024. There are several leaks online, rounded up by Phone Arena, that indicate that we could see the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 released in either March or April. For reference, Motorola previously released the Razr models in summer, with the 2024 model launching in June.