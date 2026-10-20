Apple just bumped up some iPhone Duo delivery dates — here is how to check yours

The iPhone Duo sold out its launch-day pre-orders overwhelmingly quickly. If you weren't there the minute the devices went on sale, you didn't get one on October 23.

In fact, it didn't take long for iPhone Duo shipments to be delayed until January 25 of next year. Clearly, lots of people want to get their hands on Apple's new foldable phone, and they're even willing to wait months.

But that wait might get a little shorter, as some users in the U.S. and Japan are taking to social media to point out that their iPhone Duo delivery date has moved up by as much as a couple of weeks.

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How far are iPhone Duo orders moving up?

The amount of time moved up varies widely between users. For example, one shopper in Japan said (and showed in a screenshot) that their order was originally scheduled to ship in December, and it's now coming on October 23, the original launch day.

That seems like an outlier, since most people posting on X say their order has been moved forward a few weeks.

However, one U.S. purchaser was originally scheduled to receive their device on January 25, and their order status now shows an ETA of November 16 through November 23. That's two months sooner, and if you've ever waited a long time for an order, you know how much of a difference that makes.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Another X user said their order was originally scheduled for December and is now coming between November 16 and November 23. And that's just the tip of the iceberg, with tons of users in the MacRumors comments section reporting that theirs moved up, too.

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iPhone Duo delivery date bumped up! https://t.co/T4hq2tMegUOctober 19, 2026

It'll be interesting to see how many people get their pre-orders moved forward as Apple allocates its stock.

How to check your iPhone Duo pre-order

(Image credit: Apple)

Checking your iPhone Duo pre-order status at Apple is quick and easy. Simply go to Apple's Order Listing page. You'll be prompted to log in with your Apple account, or you can enter the order number and email address associated with your iPhone Duo pre-order.

From there, click the individual order to see the latest estimated arrival date. While I can't promise yours will move up, with so many people posting on social media that theirs did, you might get lucky.

Some users have reported receiving text messages or emails letting them know that their delivery date has changed, so you might find out without even needing to hit the website.

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