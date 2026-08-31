iPhone Ultra tested with Apple Pencil but not happening at launch — this is how it could work

We're so close to the rumored iPhone Ultra debut that I can practically feel the foldable in my hands. On September 9, Apple is holding its "Surprise and shine" event, and the most exciting device is expected to Apple's first attempt at a foldable smartphone.

One prominent rumor suggested Apple would announce a new Apple Pencil to go with the iPhone Ultra, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it probably won’t be announced. For potential buyers who want to use the larger phone as an iPad replacement, this might be disappointing, but it hasn't dampened my excitement.

How the Apple Pencil would have worked

(Image credit: Future)

If you're curious, the same report that shoots down the arrival of a new Apple Pencil also details how it would have worked if it had launched alongside the phone. According to Gurman, the iPhone Ultra Apple Pencil was set to be “stubbier,” to match the iPhone Ultra's height.

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Like an iPad, the report said the Pencil would magnetically attach to the side of the phone for storage and charging. Unlike an iPad, though, attaching it to the side would make holding the giant phone while charging the Pencil a bit more uncomfortable than the iPad, which has the stylus affixed to the top of the device.

Interestingly, Gurman also said the stylus would leave "unsightly marks" on the iPhone Ultra's delicate inner screen, which could be the main reason Apple isn't launching the stylus.

But in the end, the report says Apple isn't launching an Apple Pencil for the iPhone Ultra to avoid conflicting with Steve Jobs’ vision for the original iPhone, which was very anti-stylus.

The future of Ultra and Pencils

(Image credit: Apple/ Majin Bu via X/ Tom’s Guide)

This report doesn't mean Apple will never release a stylus for the iPhone Ultra. It just means that the company most likely won't have one ready for launch. Those "unsightly marks" could be a deal-breaker, but it wouldn't shock me if Apple went against Jobs' iPhone vision and released the Apple Pencil if consumer demand is strong enough.

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Perhaps Apple will develop a new stylus tip to help prevent marks from forming on the delicate inner display.

Either way, I'm counting down the days until I can get my hands on Apple's latest foldable smartphone. As a longtime iPhone user, I've always looked jealously at Samsung's line of foldables, but I've always said I'd wait for Apple to take a crack at the category.

Now let's just hope the iPhone Ultra lives up to the hype.

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