How to watch Google I/O 2024: Android 15, Gemini and more

Despite being predominantly a developer conference with a focus on software, Google I/O has, in recent years, drawn a lot of attention for its hardware reveals. Last year alone, we saw the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet and Pixel 7a make their big bow during the day-one keynote.



Things look like they’ll be quieter on the hardware front this year. With the Pixel 8a’s specs already confirmed last week, it looks like Google is clearing the decks to ensure maximum coverage for its software and AI announcements.

How to watch Google I/O 2024 live online

As per usual, the multi-day Google I/O event kicks off with a keynote presentation streamed live from the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. This year, it’s scheduled for Tuesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. PT or 1 p.m. ET.

As Google owns YouTube, it’s no surprise that that’s how Google would like you to watch it. We’ve embedded it below, but you can also watch it on the site here.

Alternatively, a version with American Sign Language is also available here, if you require it.

What to expect from Google I/O 2024

Android 15 (and other platforms)

Given Android 15 is already available as a beta for software developers, many of its features — such as the updated Privacy Sandbox, partial screen sharing and system-level app archiving to free up space — are already well documented.

Nonetheless, more features are expected to be revealed before it’s open to the general public, and there’s a good chance Google will show off some of them here. A refreshed status bar, the return of lock-screen widgets, satellite Maps location sharing and a clever way to optimize battery life have all been rumored at some stage.

While the full mobile Android OS is likely to be the focus, it’s possible we’ll also see some new Wear OS, Android TV or Android Autio features show up too.

Artificial intelligence

Like every other tech brand in the last 18 months, Google has been obsessed with artificial intelligence, so we can expect to hear an awful lot about the company’s Gemini model.

It seems likely that Google will have plans to deeply embed Gemini into its suite of apps across mobile and web, in search, Chrome, G Suite and Maps. No doubt the company will have some impressive-looking demos to show off any new functionality that’s ready for show time.

Alongside new party tricks from Google’s artificial intelligence model, we might also hear more about the company’s long-term plans for Gemini. Might it ultimately replace the ageing Google Assistant everywhere, or could the so-called ‘Pixie’ AI assistant be exclusive to the upcoming Pixel 9 family?

New hardware?

As mentioned in the intro, this year’s I/O may prove to be a bit of a damp squib in terms of hardware reveals. Three ‘a’ versions of Pixel have made their debut at past I/Os, but with the Pixel 8a already revealed, it looks like Google wants to make this all about the software.

Nonetheless, there remain a handful of hardware possibilities that could appear in some form or other.

The Pixel Fold 2 is the prime candidate here. The rumor is that Google’s second-generation foldable will be rebranded as a version of the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro. Whatever it ends up being called, expect a slimmed-down design, the introduction of the Tensor G4 chipset, and possibly a fourth rear camera sensor.

A long shot, but it’s also possible we’ll get a teaser for the Pixel Watch 3. The original was shared in a teaser at Google I/O 2022, after all, and if the company is showing off Wear OS features, this would be a great way to demo them. The only rumor about Google’s wearable so far is that it may come in two different sizes for the first time.

The Pixel Tablet may be being refreshed too — but don’t expect anything too dramatic. Word is that Google is planning on selling it without the dock for a lower price.

Other possibilities include some more Nest-branded smart home tech, the long-awaiting mixed-reality headset it’s working on with Samsung, or those fancy AI glasses the company demoed back in 2022. But don’t expect anything too dramatic to distract from the big focus on AI.