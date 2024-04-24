Google Pixel Tablet could get a minor refresh — but that may mean no Pixel Tablet 2 this summer

Google I/O 2024 is coming up fast, and as usual we’re expecting some kind of hardware announcement — including the mid-range Google Pixel 8a. One thing we may not be seeing is a fully-fledged Pixel Tablet 2, because Google is reportedly planning a refresh of the original Pixel Tablet.

That’s according to a report from Dealabs, who claims Google will be changing the way it sells the Pixel Tablet. The key change seems to be that Google will be selling the tablet by itself, which means no charging dock. It’s not clear whether it’ll be possible to still buy the two as a bundle in future, but we assume the charging dock will remain on sale as a standalone accessory.

As for the tablet itself, that may not be changing at all. According to Dealabs the tablet will still be available with the same 128GB and 256GB configurations. It’s also reported that Google will be sticking with the same Porcelain and Sage Green color options currently available in the EU. My guess is that, should this refresh happen, Google will stick with the existing colors in other regions too, which means Porcelain, Rose and Hazel in the U.S.

Of course the most important detail here is the price. Dealabs claims that a 128GB Pixel Tablet will cost €609, which is €70 less than the current tablet/speaker bundle. A 256GB tablet will apparently cost €729, which is a price drop of €50. A standalone Pixel Tablet dock currently sells for €149, so you better be really sure that you only want the tablet before you pick one of these up.

The Pixel Tablet is considerably more expensive in the EU than it is in the U.S., where prices start at $499. So guessing how the price might change here is a little difficult. However, considering the Pixel Tablet dock sells for $129 on its own, it makes sense that the price difference will be less than this. Perhaps around $60 at most, which would make purchasing the two together a much better deal.

The report doesn’t mention anything about internal changes, but it sounds like this may be more of a marketing change than any tangible upgrade. So while it’s not the Pixel Tablet 2, this change may give you a way to purchase one of the best Android tablets without having to pay extra for a dock you may not want.

The release date is still unknown, however, but if these changes are happening we expect them to be announced at Google I/O 2024 on May 14. The status of the Pixel Tablet 2 is still unknown, but it looks like we won’t be seeing it this summer.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors