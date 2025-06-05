How to watch the Apple WWDC 2025 keynote live — iOS 26, Apple Intelligence and more

Apple's annual developer conference is right around the corner. To see everything announced at WWDC 2025 you'll want to watch the keynote live stream, which kicks off on June 9 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST. This year's big rumor hints at totally redesigned operating systems across all of Apple's product portfolio.

From 'Solarium' and the rebranded iOS 26, to a dedicated gaming app and potential hardware surprises, here's how to watch the WWDC 2025 live stream from anywhere.

How can I watch the WWDC 2025 keynote live stream?

WWDC 2025 — June 9 | Apple - YouTube Watch On

Apple generally hosts the keynote on its website, where the WWDC 2025 livestream will appear as we get closer to the 10 a.m. PT launch time on Monday, June 9.

The WWDC 2025 keynote livestream will also be available on the Apple YouTube channel. Right now you'll find a placeholder for the WWDC 2025 keynote livestream, which you can see above.

If you own an Apple TV or have a device like the iPhone which features the Apple TV app, you'll also be able to watch the WWDC 2025 keynote from that device. A keynote live stream will be available in the TV app.

When is the WWDC 2025 keynote?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide/Shutterstock)

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is an annual get-together for the people that build the software that run on various Apple devices — everything from phones and tablets to watches and laptops. Apple typically uses the event to preview software releases coming out later in the year, so that developers can update existing apps and build new software that takes advantage of the coming features.

Typically, past WWDCs have included hardware announcements, and we might see a couple reveals this year. However, this year's edition sounds like it will be focused on a major design overhaul for iOS and a rebranding of every Apple operating system.

This year's edition of WWDC runs from June 9 to June 13. The event kicks off on Monday, June 9, with a keynote that begins at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST.

What could Apple announce during the WWDC 2025 keynote?

(Image credit: Apple)

Typically, WWDC is focused on software, but we might see a new Mac Pro equipped with an M4 chip and updated AirPods at WWDC 2025. That said, we believe this year's focus will be unified software interfaces and version numbers across Apple's operating systems.

Solarium: A couple of weeks before WWDC 2025, a huge rumor dropped that Apple is giving all of its software an interface overhaul dubbed 'Solarium.' Allegedly, inspired by the visionOS look and feel, Solarium should bring a new frosted glass look to your iPhone, Mac and other Apple devices.

Alongside that, Apple is expected to rebrand its operating systems with year-based versions numbers. Goodbye iOS 19, hello iOS 26. This will be done with other software as well including macOS 26 Tahoe, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS26 and visionOS 26.

It'll be the biggest design update for iPhone software since iOS 7 in 2013.

Apple Intelligence: Since WWDC 2024, Apple has openly struggled to implement its version of AI, Apple Intelligence. We haven't heard much about AI going into this year's conference, but we expect it to have a presence.

Apple will still push Apple Intelligence, even if it's just announcing features that were promised last year, including a revamped Siri or fine-tuning of features that were already released.

Reportedly, Apple will announce a developer tool that will make it easier to implement Apple Intelligence in apps, which might help it become more useful.

(Image credit: Shutterstock/ Tom's Guide)

Hardware surprises: While WWDC is focused on developers and software, it's not unheard for new hardware to make an appearance.

New hardware that does show up will be aimed at developers, so we expect that if a new Mac is announced, it will most likely be a Mac Pro probably featuring an M4 chip.

One surprise might be a new smart home device that was reportedly delayed in March, a new hybrid HomePod Hub. The Home Hub was allegedly pushed back because of Siri problems.

But with changes to Apple's AI team, this device could make a surprise appearance, especially since the Home Hub is supposed to run on a custom homeOS — something Apple likely wants to share with developers.

Before WWDC 2024, rumors swirled that Apple would announce an updated Apple TV 4K streaming device, but that did not come to pass. Once again, rumors point to a new Apple TV launching in 2025. With a new OS, and a lack of upgrades since 2022, now might be the time.

Lastly, we may not see new AirPods during WWDC 2025, but Apple might make existing ones better with five rumored upgrades coming to the AirPods.