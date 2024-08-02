Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold price and release date just revealed in new leak

There are only a few days left before August's Made by Google event, which will see the reveal of the Google Pixel 9 series. Unfortunately, recent leaks have suggested we'll see a delayed release date for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Meanwhile, another has seemingly confirmed what U.S. pricing will be.

The first leak comes to us courtesy of Android Headlines and deals with the release dates for Google's next generation of smartphones. According to the report the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will be available for purchase on August 22, with pre-orders likely shipping a couple of days beforehand.

However, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Google Buds Pro 2 won’t ship until September. The report states the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available for sale from September 4. This would mean that anyone looking to grab what could be one of the best foldable phones of 2024 will have to wait awhile. At least the second recent leak has indicated that the pricing might make up for it.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles/ @OnLeaks)

While we might know when the phone will be released, a more prudent question is how much it will cost. Tipster OnLeaks, in partnership with 91mobiles, has revealed the potential answer in an exclusive report. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will launch in two variants, a 256GB model costing $1,799 while the 512GB model will cost $1,919. If accurate, this means Google hasn't increased price over the original Google Pixel Fold. Unlike Samsung.

That price might seem steep, but The Pixel 9 Pro Fold could deliver thanks to the improved RAM and the Google Tensor G4 chip. While the Tensor series has never been a powerhouse, the new architecture rumored to be based on the Exynos chip could give the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a significant boost in computing power and additional AI features not found on last year's G3-powered Pixel 8 series. Add to this the recent leaks that indicate that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be even slimmer than the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

There are always plenty of unknowns when a large company announces a surprise event, especially regarding when you will get the devices, and how much they will cost.

Make sure you remain up to date by keeping an eye on our hub for the Made by Google 2024 event which we update with news and rumors as we hear them.

