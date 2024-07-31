Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold tipped to be even thinner than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung has positioned much of the company's promotion of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as the thinnest Samsung foldable. Unfortunately for them, several Chinese manufacturers already offer much skinnier devices.

And now, it sounds like Google's next foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be thinner than the just released Samsung handset.

A leak from Android Headlines suggests that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be thinner and lighter than the original Pixel Fold, with dimensions starting at 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5mm (or 6.1 x 3.03 x .41 inches) when folded. Opening up the phone to unfolded mode, it changes to 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm (or 6.1 x 5.9 x .2 inches). It's a good 0.4mm and 2.4mm thinner than the Pixel Fold.

And compared to Samsung's device, it's 1.6mm thinner when folded and .4mm when unfolded. If rumors are to be believed, it will remain thinner than the possible Z Fold 6 Slim, which might be released later this fall.

The new dimensions make the Pixel 9 Pro Fold squatter and wider, more in line with the OnePlus Open.

The change to the dimensions may have to do with the 8-inch inner display, one of the largest on the market. The exterior display will be 6.24 inches, a big leap from last year's 5.8-inch outer screen. For reference, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Honor Magic V3 feature interior displays of 7.98 inches and 7.92 inches.

Strangely, despite being slightly lighter than the original Pixel Fold, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's rumored weight makes it much heavier than previously mentioned devices. It'll launch at 257g, compared to 239g for the OnePlus Open and the Z Fold 6. The Pixel Fold launched at a far heavier 283g.

