Google Pixel 9 key specs just leaked before launch — there’s good and bad news

We're approaching the launch of Google's Pixel 9 lineup on August 13, and it feels like we've seen every millimeter of the next generation of Google phones.

And yet, leaks keep coming. Today, we have a pair of smaller leaks concerning the Google processor in the phones and starting storage capacity, which gives us some good news and some bad news.

Read on to see what might be coming in Google's Pixel 9 phones.

Tensor G4: A minor upgrade

When it comes to the Tensor G4 that is supposed to power the Pixel 9 lineup, we haven't heard much. However, a new leak from Android Authority suggests a processor that appears to be a minor upgrade over last year's Tensor G3.

Previous rumors painted the G4 as having fewer CPU cores than the G3, which had 9: four low-power Cortex-A510 cores, four Cortex-A715 cores and one large Cortex-X3 core. The G4 is supposed to feature a conventional eight-core arrangement using the Cortex-A520, A720 and a large Cortex-X4. Supposedly, this arrangement is clocked higher than the G3.

Android Authority's unnamed source from Google confirms this to be the case. The new chip is supposed to be faster and more efficient, but tests on GeekBench show an 11% increase over the Pixel 8 Pro.

This minor upgrade is intentional as Google works to build a potential partnership with TSMC (who make Apple's chips) for the Tensor G5. One way to think of it is that the Tensor G3 is the standard chip while the G4 is the slightly improved Pro version. Interestingly, this means that several features on the Pixel 9 series will be artificially locked to those phones to start. Will those features trickle down to the Pixel 8 lineup over time?

Most of the tests we've seen previously indicate minor improvements, but we won't know for sure until official phones are released, especially as Google drops software optimization between now and then.

Pixel 9: Storage Capacity

Surprisingly, we've seen almost every internal chip leak regarding the Pixel 9 but not the storage capacity. That changes with a new rumor from Android Headlines that tips the starting storage capacity for every new Pixel 9 phone at 128 GB.

The three non-folding Pixel 9 phones will start at 128GB of storage, with a 256GB variant available. The two Pro models will also receive 512GB and 1TB options. This is all similar to what is already available in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold differs slightly, dropping the 128GB base for 256GB and 512GB of storage. Apparently, there will not be a 1TB version of the Fold. Again, similar to the original Pixel Fold.

Usually, we would have had a price leak by now as well, but it's unclear where the Pixel 9 family will start at. Last year's Pixel 8 started at $699, while the Pixel 8 Pro launched at $999. We imagine the Pro XL will launch around $1200, similar to equal options from Samsung.

As for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, we don't see it launching for less than the Pixel Fold's $1,799 starting price. If anything, based on trends this year, we'll most likely see a $100 increase.

Finally, an unnamed source told Android Headlines that Google will release a new 45W USB-C fast charger. Currently, Google only has a 30W USB-C charger available.