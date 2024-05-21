Google Pixel 9 Pro XL rumored release date, price speculation, specs and more

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Latest news Updated May 20

• Here are the old and new colors that could be offered for the Pixel 9 Pro XL

• Look for the Pixel 9 series to have enhanced on-device AI capabilities.

• The Pixel 9 series is tipped to get a new modem along with satellite connectivity.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL sounds like a familiar phone with an unfamiliar name. After a few years of one standard and one Pro Pixel each year, Google may now move to a dual Pro line-up, with the XL acting as the continuation of previous Pros while the new, non-XL model offers similar specs in a smaller body.

While there are currently no big features differentiating the Pixel 9 Pro XL from the Pixel 9 Pro, we have to assume the larger frame of the XL will make it Google's top model, with the largest display and best battery performance. This would also make it Google's challenger for the expected iPhone 16 Pro Max and already available Galaxy S24 Ultra, putting a lot of weight on its shoulders.

We have nearly half a year left until the Pixel 9 Pro XL's expected launch date. But with leakers continually pumping out new claims about the phone, we're rounding them up here as a one-stop shop for everything you need to know about Google's 2024 flagship phone.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL at a glance

The Pixel 9 Pro XL should be made official at a Fall 2024 launch, likely in October

It should be the largest of the three standard Pixel 9 models at 6.7 inches

You'll likely get a choice of four colors — Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel and Rose

The cameras likely won't be changing, but the chip could be a new Tensor G4 model

Expect Android 15 on the inside, and likely lots more AI-powered features

It'll likely be October 2024 that we actually see the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL debut. That's been the launch month for all but one generation of flagship Pixels, and unless we hear differently, that's the month we're placing our bets on the phone appearing.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice/@OnLeaks)

As for the price, Google could put its first Pro XL model at a $999 starting price like the Pixel 8 Pro. But perhaps Google will make it more expensive to give the smaller Pixel 9 Pro breathing room, while still undercutting rivals from Apple and Samsung, which tend to start at $1,200.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Design and display

As you might guess from the XL part of this phone's name, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to be the largest member of the Pixel 9 family. However it won't be any larger than the Pixel 8 Pro, expected to measure 6.7 inches across. The Pixel 9 Pro meanwhile will be a 6.1-inch device according to the rumors, apply the existing range-topping Pixel title to a smaller, but still powerful device.

This change may seem out of the blue, but this was something that leakers began claiming all the way back in 2022. Plus the fact we're seeing case designs mirror these claims suggests that the accessory makers find this credible too.

And that may not be the end of the upheaval. These dual Pro Pixels could be joined by the phone we thought would be called the Pixel Fold 2, only with the name Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

(Image credit: Rozetked)

To give yourself a better idea of how this will all work, here are some renders that show the Pixel 9 XL off, as well as some real-life dummy images. The good old Pixel camera bar is still visible in these images, as are the round corners that Google adopted with the Pixel 8 series and Pixel 8a. However, the sides seem to be completely flat like an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy, rather than curved as on all previous Pixels.

Color-wise, the Pixel 9 Pro XL should come in the same black, white, pink and green options that will be offered on the Pixel 9 Pro. However, that leak suggests the two Pros could get slightly different wallpapers, so you don't mistake one for the other if you can't judge their size.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Cameras

There are no fundamental camera changes rumored just yet for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. So we can assume we'll get the same 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP 5x telephoto camera and 10.5MP selfie camera that we saw in the Pixel 8 Pro.

(Image credit: TT Technology / YouTube)

One unusual rumor suggests Google could give the Pixel 9 Pro XL a variable aperture for its main camera (via MySmartPrice). This is a rarely-seen feature on smartphones, which is why we're a little skeptical of it still, but it would be a big deal for photography as it would allow greater control over image brightness.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Performance and specs

Going by Google's naming system up to now, we're expecting a Tensor G4 chip to power the latest Pixel models. This could be noticeably faster than the Pixel 8's Tensor G3 thanks to new Samsung tech, but it's also been tipped to be a small upgrade generally

Currently, there's no news on the RAM, storage or battery size of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. But we'd expect it, by being the largest model, to have the best available capacities of all Pixel 9s.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: AI and special features

With Google having gone all-in on AI features in the last year or so, we already expected Google to introduce even more for the Pixel 9 series. And it sounds as if we could specifically see AI abilities like upgraded automated replies, text-to-image converting and greater on-device processing capabilities.

(Image credit: Google)

There could also be a new Pixel AI assistant (via The Information), which may be a development of the Gemini assistant version we saw at Google I/O 2024. Plus, as a Pixel 8 signature feature, we hope to see further development of Circle to Search for the Pixel 9 series.

On the hardware side, we may see the Pixel 9 Pro XL adopt an "Adaptive Touch" feature for its display. This would make it easier for the phone to read your inputs even when there's a screen protector or rain drops in the way.

The Pixel 9 series should be the first line of phones to launch with Android 15, Google's latest version of the OS. Hopefully it'll be offered with at least seven years of updates like the Pixel 8 series, although if Google wanted to offer an even longer software support window, we wouldn't be mad.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Outlook

There are already plenty of reasons to be interested in the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Even though it could be overshadowed in its family by a new smaller Pro and a refreshed foldable, it could end up the most popular model of the bunch, and Google's best attempt at taking down Apple and Google in 2024/2025.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / MySmartPrice)

A lot of the excitement for the Pixel 9 Pro XL is likely to come from its AI features, which haven't been heavily tipped yet. But expected iterative upgrades to its chipset and underlying software, plus we hope some more camera and display refinements, should give it an all-important edge too.

For more, have a read of our Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro hubs to get the lowdown on Google's other rumored upcoming phones. Or take a look at our Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 8 Pro face-off to see how these rumored upgrades might fare against the current top Pixel.