7 ways Pixel 9 Pro XL can beat iPhone 15 Pro Max

Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 lineup may be getting a drastic makeover that involves different naming conventions, with its top-of-the-line flagship phone tipped to be the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It’s arguably the phone in the rumored lineup that's the spiritual successor to last year’s Pixel 8 Pro, due largely to its size.

In order for this powerhouse to reign supreme amongst the best phones out there, it’s going to need to prove it can take on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Not only is Apple’s flagship model the best camera phone around, but it even manages to take top honors in the Tom’s Guide Awards 2024. Therefore, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has an immense challenge ahead.

Thanks to all the leaks ahead of the Made by Google event later this month, we have a really good idea of all the ways the Pixel 9 Pro XL can beat the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Here’s how.

More colorful options

(Image credit: XDA Forums / pourelle)

One of the biggest criticisms people have with the iPhone 15 Pro Max is that the lineup offers bland color options. The only real model with color would be titanium blue, while the rest are in your typical light and dark shades.

In contrast, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is believed to com in four paint jobs. It appears as though obsidian and porcelain will make a return, but hazel and rose are two new charming options for those who need more color in their life. These options break up the monotony of the usual dark/light colors that every phone offers.

Cheaper starting cost

(Image credit: Future)

Pixel phones have continually undercut Apple’s iPhone, so we expect nothing different when the Pixel 9 Pro XL is officially revealed. Many rumors hint that it will remain at the same $999 starting price as last year’s Pixel 8 Pro, which hit that price after a $100 price hike over the previous Pixel 7 Pro.

There is a possibility that the Pixel 9 Pro slots into Google's $999 price slot, but even then it's unlikely the Pixel 9 Pro XL would cost the same $1,199 Apple charges for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Brighter display

(Image credit: Future)

Last year’s Pixel 8 Pro came very close to beating the iPhone 15 Pro Max when we measured the phones for screen brightness. Ultimately, Google's phone came up short at 1,526 nits, compared to 1,550 nits for the iPhone.

We’re fairly confident that Google intends on surpassing it this time because its 6.73-inch display is reportedly rated to achieve a peak brightness of 2,050 nits, making it more suitable for outdoor viewing, even when it’s in direct sunlight.

Better selfie camera

(Image credit: Future)

In our Pixel 8 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max face-off, it was evident that the iPhone delivered better selfies with its front-facing camera. The Pixel 9 Pro XL intends on changing this because it’s rumored to be accompanied by a pixel crunching 50MP autofocusing selfie camera.

That alone would put to shame the Pixel 8 Pro’s 12.5MP selfie cam, but it could result in much sharper, more detailed selfies than what the iPhone 15 Pro Max can put out. Paired with new image processing algorithms and other AI-enhancements, the Pixel 9 Pro XL could be the new selfie king of phones.

Variable aperture lens

(Image credit: Future)

While it seems like Google could be leaning on the same triple camera setup as before, its 50MP main camera might be accompanied with a variable aperture lens. There have been a number of phones that have offered variable aperture lenses before, but it could give the Pixel 9 Pro XL an extra leg up over the iPhone 15 Pro Max by adapting better to different lighting conditions, which could result in better image clarity. For diehard photographers, this would be an added benefit to get compositions picture perfect with the help of the phone’s manual mode.

Improved display responsiveness

(Image credit: Future)

Anyone who has handled a phone with wet hands surely knows how water can impact a touchscreen’s responsiveness. However, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is tipped to include an Adaptive Touch feature that enhances the display’s sensitivity under wet conditions, such as rain drops or sweaty hands. This would make it much easier to interact with the display, without constantly having to make multiple actions to get what you want.

Smarter AI features

(Image credit: Google)

Google has been an early pioneer when it comes to AI features, with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro introducing a new set of AI tools last year. Apple has finally taken the plunge by announcing Apple Intelligence coming to the iPhone Pro Max courtesy of iOS 18, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL could very well widen the gap in this area.

One of the biggest rumored additions would be an upgraded Pixel AI assistant, which could potentially execute more complex commands on the phone. In addition, it could be getting an AI tool that could better tweak group photos, a generative AI feature users can tap to create custom images, and a tool that can sniff out details from screenshots stored on the device. We expect bigger Google AI features, given how each new generation of Pixels have continually introduced better features that help people save time.

