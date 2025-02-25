Google Pixel 9a revealed in leaked hands-on video — here’s what we know

A hands-on video has appeared on Threads that shows off what appears to be the upcoming Google Pixel 9a, including the redesigned chassis and camera block.

The video in question was shared by user Shane Craig, but the original creator was Youtuber Alexis Garza who shared the video on his Discord. Now, it is worth noting that, because the screen isn't shown, we can't easily tell if this is a working device or simply a dummy unit. However, the model in the video matches the apparent Pixel 9a design we saw in a leaked video for the also-currently-unofficial Galaxy S25 Edge.

The most noticeable thing about both leaks is they seemingly confirm Google has removed its iconic camera bar. Instead, the camera block on the Pixel 9a appears to be a much smaller pill shape.

Not only that, the phone in the video has much flatter sides and back than the Google Pixel 8a. Also, the unit's volume controls are much flatter than on the older models.

(Image credit: Alexis Garza)

One thing that we haven't heard much about is the materials used in the Pixel 9a's construction. Looking at the replies on the thread, it appears many users are hoping that Google keeps the matte back seen on other models.

While we don't know the answer to this just yet, a screenshot from what is assumedly Garza's Discord was shared that stated that the back is, "plastic feeling, reminds me of the Nokia Lumia devices. Feels good tbh."

Another big question about the Pixel 9a is when we can expect to get our hands on it, and it might be sooner than people expect. Recently it was reported that Google could change up the release schedules for its products, including releasing the Pixel 9a much sooner than anticipated. We have also heard that Google intends to ship the phone with the same Tensor G4 chip, while another claimed that the Pixel 9a could cost $499 at release.

The Google Pixel 9a is highly anticipated and, considering how well-received the Pixel 8a was, will surely deliver. However, we won't know anything for certain until an official reveal, but there is little doubt that Google's next phone could be one of the best cheap phones of 2025.