Google Pixel 9a seemingly revealed in leaked video — here’s what we know

Recently leaked videos of the Galaxy S25 Edge may have also given us our first look at the Google Pixel 9a.

A series of clips appeared to showcase Samsung's upcoming slim flagship phone. While the videos were quickly removed, a report by 9to5Google noticed another phone in the background of one video. The device in question might be hard to make out, but it appears to be the Google Pixel 9a.

We've heard a fair amount about the Pixel 9a, including alleged specs for the device and leaked renders. These renders appear to match the device in the video.

One of the biggest rumored changes to the Pixel 9a is the removal of the camera bar, seen on all Pixel phones for the past three years. And it looks like this video confirms that it will indeed get a unique pill-shaped camera block.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Google's Pixel 9a being leaked in a Galaxy S25 Edge video certainly wasn't on our 2025 bingo cards, but here we are. Although leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt, the speed with which they were taken down suggests Samsung and/or Google wanted it gone ASAP, adding a sense of legitimacy.

We don't have an official date for the Pixel 9a's release. But there are indications that it could launch much earlier in the year than previous Pixel a-series models have. There are many other unanswered questions about the 9a, including how much it will cost. However, if the specs rumors are accurate, then the Pixel 9a could be one of the best cheap phones when it releases.

Meanwhile, it is thought that the Galaxy S25 Edge is slated for release in mid-to-late 2025, several months after the recently released Galaxy S25 series.

