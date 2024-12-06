Pixel 9a leak reveals first images of Google's next device — there's a major design change

In a world of similar-looking black rectangular slabs, Google’s Pixel series has, in recent years, stood out with a thick raised bar that covers the back of the handset to house the phone’s excellent cameras. First introduced with the Pixel 6 in 2021, it has been part of every Google handset since, including the low-cost ‘a’ series — most recently the Pixel 8a.

Recent rumors have suggested this iconic design feature may get axed with the upcoming Pixel 9a, and now a real-world leak seemingly confirms it — assuming it’s genuine.

(Image credit: @feni_book / X)

As you can see from the images above, the long camera bar has been replaced with a more traditional protruding oval, which seems to house two lenses like its predecessor. Although while the number of lenses remains unchanged, it’s been suggested that the camera specs will take a slight step back from the Pixel 8a’s, with the 64MP main camera dropping to 48MP.

The images come from the leaker @feni_book on X. We haven’t heard much from this leaker, though they were mostly correct on some Oppo Find X6 rumors last year (the promised Dimensity variant of the Pro never appeared, however).

(Image credit: @feni_book / X)

While it’s not clear where the images were sourced from (@feni_book just includes the caption “Google Pixel 9a leaked”), they certainly have the telltale signs of a prototype unit, right down to the alternate logo in place of the Google ‘G’ and intricate pattern underneath. These are typically included to identify individual prototypes as a disincentive to leaking (albeit one that evidently hasn’t worked here).

A sticker on the back notes that it is “for internal testing and development only” and another includes the acronym “EVT” — which usually stands for “engineering validation test”.

Android Authority also took the liberty of searching for the IMEI number on the back, and this confirmed that it is indeed a Google device with the model number of GTF7P. While it’s not clear if this will be the final code, it’s not dissimilar to model numbers for the Pixel 8a (G8HHN, G576D, and G6GPR).

We’re expecting the Pixel 9a to arrive at some point in 2025. While you might expect it to debut at Google I/O in May, rumor has it that it could be in early adopters’ hands as soon as March as Google seeks to shift its established release schedule. The mid-range handset looks likely to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, with 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage and a 5,000mAh battery.