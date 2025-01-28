Google Pixel 9a pricing just tipped — here’s what you could pay

Google's next affordable phone, the Google Pixel 9a, is surely only a few months away at this point. With that in mind, the pressing question has to be how much it'll cost.

There was lots to love about the Google Pixel 8a, from the new AI features to the brighter display. One of the best parts of the phone was that its price didn't change from the Pixel 7a, which still cost $499. And a recent exclusive from Android Headlines claims the same price will be true with the Pixel 9a, albeit only for the smaller storage option.

Android Headlines' report refers to insider sources who have claimed the 128GB version of the Pixel 9a will cost $499, the same as the prior model.

However, customers looking for the 256GB model will reportedly pay $599. Unfortunately, that means a $40 price increase from the Pixel 8a's 256GB version.

Meanwhile, in Canada, the 128GB model could cost $679, while the 256GB model is reported to cost $809.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Google increasing the price of the higher storage option while keeping the base cost the same is a bit surprising. One of the biggest disappointments with the Google Pixel 9's release was the price increase of $100 over the $699 Pixel 8.

However, keeping at least one phone under $500 would help to keep the brand looking "affordable" in the eyes of consumers depending on the hardware.

Thankfully, according to a recent leak of the Pixel 9a specs, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the device when it is released. The biggest changes compared to the older Pixel 8a include a slightly larger, brighter screen. There's also a larger battery, with the leak showing off a 5,100 mAh battery compared to the Pixel 8a's 4,492 mAh battery. Finally, it appears that the Pixel 9a will come with the same Tensor G4 chip as the Pixel 9 series.

As stated, we probably don't have long to wait for the Pixel 9a, with a recent report also from Android Headlines that pre-orders for the device will begin in the middle of March 2025.

If the report is correct, and the Pixel 9a keeps the same price, then we have little doubt that it will replace its predecessor on our best cheap phones list.