Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 first images leak — here's what they reveal about the new flagship foldable

We are several months away from Samsung's expected July Unpacked event when the Korean company should reveal its latest foldable smartphones.

Thanks to the leak maven Steve Hemmerstoffer, OnLeaks, and Android Headlines, we have our potential first look at the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 7 foldable. OnLeaks provided AH with CAD renderings of the new phone, something he regularly does with leaked images of phones.

The forthcoming handset is supposed to be a skosh thinner than last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 at a rumored 4.5mm thickness, a bit skinnier than both the Fold 6 and the Fold 6E.

One immediate takeaway, it appears that Samsung is done with sharp corners. Like the recently launched Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Z Fold 7 appears to feature a rounder design than last year's version.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks) (Image credit: OnLeaks) (Image credit: OnLeaks)

So far rumors hint at a larger, thinner and lighter device than the Z Fold 6. Some sources claim that it will be thinner than the Galaxy S24 Ultra Ultra, under 8.6mm or .34-inches.

Reportedly, the Fold 6E could be donating parts to the Fold 7 hinting at a 6.5-inch cover display and a 8-inch interior, we assume both would be AMOLED.

We have seen rumors that Samsung wants to use its own Exynos 2500 chip in this year's foldables, though Android Headlines believes that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite — that same as in the S25 series — will power this Fold 7.

Beyond that, Samsung hasn't updated it's batteries in a couple of years, so we expect a similar 4,400 mAh battery in the newest foldable, though Samsung has done a lot with chip optimization to improve battery life despite that lack of larger batteries.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

Like previous editions, the Z Fold 7 won't hold the Samsung S Pen stylus but it should be compatible, and rumors hint that Samsung is working on a brand-new S Pen with a new tip and larger body.

We expected Samsung to announce the Z Fold 7 in July, which is when it revealed the Z Fold 6 last year. If that's the case it will likley go on sale in late July or early August.

Last year's Z Fold started at $1,899, a $100 price hike over the Z Fold 5. Hopefully, this year's edition doesn't get a price hike but with costs of parts increasing and Trumps tariffs possibly hitting the Samsung due to Chinese manufacturing, it's likely the cost will go up.