Samsung Galaxy S24 could get this incredible AI feature thanks to One UI 7

Samsung’s already beting big on AI, and judging from what we've seen of the One UI 7 beta that’s not going to slow down anytime soon. The question is what sort of extra AI is on the way in One UI 7 and Galaxy S25? According to one rumor we could see Samsung copy one of the best AI features from Google’s Pixel series .

According to Ice Universe over on Weibo, Samsung is working on a version of Google’s Audio Magic Eraser — and will be coming in the “next version” of One UI 7. Whether that means the next beta, or the final version that’ sounds like it’s launching alongside Galaxy S25 in January, isn’t entirely clear.

Ice Universe even posted a screenshot that seems to have come from a Samsung phone, with a description that sounds exactly like a version of Audio Magic Eraser. According to Google Translate the feature is called “Audio Eraser”, with the English description claiming that it will “eliminate distracting noise in videos” — reducing the volume of voices, wind and other things.

(Image credit: Ice Universe / Samsung)

As you can see in the image, it also shows a number of volume bars. It’s possible this may give users finer control over the sound in their videos, allowing them to restrict certain sounds, while only subtly altering others. Presumably, like Google’s version, this feature will also offer automatic sound adjustment, based on what the AI thinks will sound best for the video in question.

We don’t know very much about how Samsung’s Audio Eraser will work, or how different it might be to the one currently available on Pixel 9 Pro. That upgraded version of Audio Magic Eraser lets you differentiate between different voices, and choose which ones can be heard or muted. Considering Google and Samsung have partnered on AI in the past, such as debuting Circle to Search on Galaxy S24, it’s possible that there could be some collaboration here.

Then again that collaboration might not extend to certain things, like Audio Eraser. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens when the feature arrives.

One UI 7 beta is available to install on Galaxy S24 devices, provided you’re a member of the One UI beta program. The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to launch at a Galaxy Unpacked event on January 23, and no doubt we’ll be hearing a lot more about the final version of One UI 7 at the same time.

