Galaxy S25 Ultra could see a major RAM increase — here’s what we know

Samsung is all-but-certain to launch the Galaxy S25 Ultra next month, and so far we have heard a fair amount about what's in store. That includes the recent indication that the entire range would run off of the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Leaked testing indicates Samsung's flagship phones might struggle against other upcoming devices like the OnePlus 13. However, the leaked tests were done with 12GB of RAM, and it seems that might not be the only option.

In a recent post on X, known tipster Jukanlosreve lists three possible storage options: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Alongside each of the numbers is another set of digits that indicates the RAM with each configuration. If accurate then it seems the latter two will be upgraded to 16GB of RAM over the 12GB available in Galaxy S24 Ultra. Unfortunately, it seems as though the 256GB version will still only offer 12GB of RAM.

(Image credit: Ice Universe / X)

This isn't the first time that we've heard about a possible RAM increase, and it does make sense. Upgrading the RAM would help keep the Galaxy S25 Ultra in line with the Google Pixel 9 Pro and the top-end OnePlus 12. While we can't say for certain how this new RAM will be used, it will more than likely go towards improving the AI experience on the device.

One of the biggest issues with increasing the RAM is undoubtedly the cost. While we don't know the full cost of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, our best estimates still cost the phone as higher than the prior models. It seems that Samsung is working to improve what it can to make the price seem less steep. For instance, a recent leak showed off a new design that gets rid of the sharp corners. There's also been a fair amount of talk about improved cameras that could help sell the phone.

For the time being, we can only wait until January to see what changes Samsung is implementing in the Galaxy S25 Ultra and if it will be enough to keep it as one of the best Android phones.

