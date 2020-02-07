XFL live stream: How to watch the Seattle Dragons vs DC Defenders

The Super Bowl is so yesterday, we're talking XFL live stream action. Once upon a time, at the height of the WWE's success, its chairman and chief executive Vince McMahon decided to try something new: an alternative football league, called XFL, to take on the NFL.

Before long, it was clear that the raunchy, over-produced, and generally underwhelming football action just couldn't get it right. And McMahon was ultimately forced to shutter the league.

Now, though, the XFL is making a comeback. Juggling the WWE's volatile stock and the promotion's first credible rivalry in forever with AEW, Mr. McMahon is giving football a second chance XFL 2.0.

McMahon has said that he's learned his lesson in the first XFL try and this will be different. Spanning over 10 games and 79 days, eight teams will vie to become the XFL champions. The league's championship game will be held on Apr. 26.

But before any of that can happen, the quest begins on Saturday, Feb. 8, when the DC Defenders take on the Seattle Dragons in the first game of the season.

Suffice it to say, there will be plenty of eyes on McMahon's latest attempt at football. And it should be interesting to see whether it can succeed where the first try failed.

Read on for a guide to watching the XFL season opener live stream between the DC Defenders and the Seattle Dragons.

XFL live stream start times, channel The XFL season opener between the DC Defenders and Seattle Dragons kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 8.

It'll air on ABC. The season's games will broadcast across ABC, Fox Sports, ESPN, FS1 and FS2.

The other opening weekend games are:

– Wildcats at Roughnecks: Sat., Feb. 8 @ 5 p.m. Eastern [FOX]

– Vipers at Guardians: Sun., Feb. 9 @ 2 p.m. Eastern [FOX]

– BattleHawks at Renegades: Sun., Feb. 9 @ 5 p.m. Eastern [ESPN]

How do I use a VPN to live stream the XFL season opener?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the games, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access any game as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

How can I get a XFL season opener live stream without a cable or satellite subscription?

Since the game airs on ABC, there will be no shortage of ways to watch it.

That said, keep in mind that ABC is a broadcast channel that's carried over the air. That means you can use one of the best TV antennas to pick up the signal over the air and watch it from the comfort of your home.

If you'd prefer to watch the game on a streaming service, however, there are plenty of ways.

Here's a rundown of how you can watch the Dragons-Defenders game on the streaming service of your choice:

Hulu's Live TV: package costs $55 per month for 60 channels, including ABC (and all other major networks). You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR. View Deal

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including all four major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage. View Deal

AT&T TV Now: If you don’t mind spending $65 per month for AT&T TV Now’s 45+ channels, you’ll find that you’ll be able to stream all four major networks. Best of all, HBO is included in the package for the same price. View Deal

XFL 2020 Schedule

Week 2

Guardians at Defenders: Sat., Feb. 15 @ 2 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Vipers at Dragons: Sat., Feb. 15 @ 5 p.m. Eastern on Fox

Renegades at Wildcats: Sun., Feb. 16 @ 3 p.m. Eastern on ABC

BattleHawks at Roughnecks: Sun., Feb. 16 @ 6 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Week 3

Roughnecks at Viper: Sat., Feb. 22 @ 2 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Renegades at Dragons: Sat., Feb. 22 @ 5 p.m. Eastern on Fox

Guardians at BattleHawks: Sun., Feb. 23 @ 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN

Defenders at Wildcats: Sun., Feb. 23 @ 6 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Week 4

Wildcats at Guardians: Sat., Feb. 29 @ 2 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Dragons at BattleHawks: Sat., Feb. 29 @ 5 p.m. Eastern on Fox

Roughnecks at Renegades: Sun., March 1 @ 4 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Defenders at Vipers: Sun., March 1 @ 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN2

Week 5

Dragons at Roughnecks: Sat., March 7 @ 2 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Guardians at Renegades: Sat., March 7 @ 5 p.m. Eastern on Fox

BattleHawks at Defenders: Sun., March 8 @ 3 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Vipers at Wildcats: Sun., March 8 @ 9 p.m. Eastern on ESPN

Week 6

Roughnecks at Guardians: Sat., March 14 @ 2 p.m. Eastern on ABC

BattleHawks at Vipers: Sat., March 14 @ 5 p.m. Eastern on FS2

Renegades at Defenders: Sun., March 15 @ 4 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Wildcats at Dragons: Sun., March 15 @ 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN

Week 7

Renegades at Vipers: Sat., March 21 @ 2 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Wildcats at BattleHawks: Sat., March 21 @ 5 p.m. Eastern on Fox

Guardians at Dragons: Sun., March 22 @ 3 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Defenders at Roughnecks: Sun., March 22 @ 6 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Week 8

Vipers at Defenders: Sat., March 28 @ 2 p.m. Eastern on ABC

BattleHawks at Guardians: Sat., March 28 @ 5 p.m. Eastern on Fox

Roughnecks at Wildcats: Sun., March 29 @ 3 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Dragons at Renegades: Sun., March 29 @ 6 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Week 9

Renegades at Roughnecks: Thursday, April 2 @ 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox

Defenders at Guardians: Sat., April 4 @ 2 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Vipers at BattleHawks: Sun., April 5 @ 12 p.m. Eastern on ESPN

Dragons at Wildcats: Sun., April 5 @ 6 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Week 10

Wildcats at Renegades: Thursday, April 9 @ 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox

Roughnecks at Dragons: Sat., April 11 @ 2 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Defenders at BattleHawks: Sun., April 12 @ 3 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Guardians at Vipers: Sun., April 12 @ 6 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Playoffs

East No. 2 at East No. 1: Sat., April 18 @ 3 p.m. Eastern on Fox

West No. 2 at West No. 1: Sun., April 19 @ 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN

Championship

Sun., April 26 @ 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN