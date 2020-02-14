XFL live streams: How to watch every week 2 game

That's how good XFL week 1 was. We're already getting our XFL live stream details in order for week 2's action. Yes, pro wrestling magnate (and on-screen character) Vince McMahon's renegade football league is back and it's actually good.

Yes, in a shocking twist worthy of Monday Night Raw, the XFL made its triumphant return last week, and made a hit on social media as the crew revealed how they learned their lessons.

Not only was there high-quality gameplay, some innovations to the format (improved instant replay and a better kind of kickoff) led to a faster and more enjoyable game.

The public agreed, with tens of millions watching XFL in its first week, and positive reviews.

Now, through, the XFL is back for week 2 with four games featuring eight teams. The games are all on major networks, so they should be easy enough to watch on traditional cable or satellite, but they'll also be readily streamable.

So, if you still have the football itch and want to see what all the fuss is about with XFL, read on for our look at this week's XFL games and how to live stream them from the device of your choice.

XFL start times: When are the week 2 games?

If you're planning to catch every XFL game this week, you'll find two games airing on Saturday, Feb. 15 and another duo on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The first Saturday game sees the New York Guardians taking on the DC Defenders at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game airs on ABC. After that, the Tampa Bay Vipers are battling the Seattle Dragons at 5 p.m. ET on FOX.

On Sunday, the early game at 3 p.m. ET will air on ABC. It'll feature the Dallas Renegades taking on the Los Angeles Wildcats. The second game, at 6 p.m. ET on FS1, will see the St. Louis BattleHawks battling the Houston Roughnecks.

How do I use a VPN to live stream the XFL season opener?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the games, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access any game as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How can I get XFL week 2 games to live stream without a cable or satellite subscription?

Since the games all air on major networks, there will be no shortage of ways to watch them.

Even if you've cut the cord, you can always use one of the best TV antennas to pick up the signals over the air and watch them from the comfort of your home.

If you'd prefer to watch the games on a streaming service, however, there are plenty of ways.

Here's a rundown of how you can watch XFL's week 2 games from your favorite streaming service:

Hulu's Live TV: package costs $55 per month for 60 channels, including ABC (and all other major networks). You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR. View Deal

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including all four major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage. View Deal

AT&T TV Now: If you don’t mind spending $65 per month for AT&T TV Now’s 45+ channels, you’ll find that you’ll be able to stream all four major networks. Best of all, HBO is included in the package for the same price. View Deal

XFL 2020 Schedule

Week 3

Roughnecks at Viper: Sat., Feb. 22 @ 2 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Renegades at Dragons: Sat., Feb. 22 @ 5 p.m. Eastern on Fox

Guardians at BattleHawks: Sun., Feb. 23 @ 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN

Defenders at Wildcats: Sun., Feb. 23 @ 6 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Week 4

Wildcats at Guardians: Sat., Feb. 29 @ 2 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Dragons at BattleHawks: Sat., Feb. 29 @ 5 p.m. Eastern on Fox

Roughnecks at Renegades: Sun., March 1 @ 4 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Defenders at Vipers: Sun., March 1 @ 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN2

Week 5

Dragons at Roughnecks: Sat., March 7 @ 2 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Guardians at Renegades: Sat., March 7 @ 5 p.m. Eastern on Fox

BattleHawks at Defenders: Sun., March 8 @ 3 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Vipers at Wildcats: Sun., March 8 @ 9 p.m. Eastern on ESPN

Week 6

Roughnecks at Guardians: Sat., March 14 @ 2 p.m. Eastern on ABC

BattleHawks at Vipers: Sat., March 14 @ 5 p.m. Eastern on FS2

Renegades at Defenders: Sun., March 15 @ 4 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Wildcats at Dragons: Sun., March 15 @ 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN

Week 7

Renegades at Vipers: Sat., March 21 @ 2 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Wildcats at BattleHawks: Sat., March 21 @ 5 p.m. Eastern on Fox

Guardians at Dragons: Sun., March 22 @ 3 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Defenders at Roughnecks: Sun., March 22 @ 6 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Week 8

Vipers at Defenders: Sat., March 28 @ 2 p.m. Eastern on ABC

BattleHawks at Guardians: Sat., March 28 @ 5 p.m. Eastern on Fox

Roughnecks at Wildcats: Sun., March 29 @ 3 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Dragons at Renegades: Sun., March 29 @ 6 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Week 9

Renegades at Roughnecks: Thursday, April 2 @ 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox

Defenders at Guardians: Sat., April 4 @ 2 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Vipers at BattleHawks: Sun., April 5 @ 12 p.m. Eastern on ESPN

Dragons at Wildcats: Sun., April 5 @ 6 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Week 10

Wildcats at Renegades: Thursday, April 9 @ 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox

Roughnecks at Dragons: Sat., April 11 @ 2 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Defenders at BattleHawks: Sun., April 12 @ 3 p.m. Eastern on ABC

Guardians at Vipers: Sun., April 12 @ 6 p.m. Eastern on FS1

Playoffs

East No. 2 at East No. 1: Sat., April 18 @ 3 p.m. Eastern on Fox

West No. 2 at West No. 1: Sun., April 19 @ 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN

Championship

Sun., April 26 @ 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN