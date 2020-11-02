Xbox Series X just got a big missing app right before launch

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are finally getting Apple TV among their streaming app options, Microsoft confirmed.

Xbox Wire revealed that Apple TV is coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S when the new consoles launch on November 10. The app will also be available on Xbox One on that day.

The new consoles will continue to provide access to all the best streaming services including Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV, Sky Ticket and more.

"It’s not just your games that play better than ever before on our new consoles, your favorite movies and shows are about to sound and look more immersive on Xbox Series X and Series S," wrote Xbox Wire editor-in-chief Will Tuttle.

The Apple TV app streams TV shows and movies from Apple TV Plus, Apple TV Channels and iTunes libraries. Users can also rent or buy content from the iTunes Store. The app is newly available on the Xbox platform and will also be on the new PS5. It's already on Apple devices, select Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices and select Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs.

In the year since it launched, Apple TV Plus has released quality original shows and movies like Ted Lasso (the perfect Apple TV Plus show), On the Rocks, Greyhound, Central Park, The Morning Show, Dickinson and Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet. The streaming service also recently took the Charlie Brown specials hostage.

Microsoft is also introducing a new Entertainment Block which "showcases the latest content in movies, TV, and music across popular entertainment apps." The company also said it's made The Microsoft Store twice as fast as before, with the launch time cut to two seconds.

